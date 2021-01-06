Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art Gallery / Sunyat Architecture Design

+ 30

Architect In Charge: Zhengyang Jia, Dawei Cao

Project Leader: Hui Yang

Design Team: Bohao Gao, Jiayu Yu, Jun Wang, Ruoqian Feng, Dengyang You, Ying Wang, Jiajun Lv, Minghui Meng

Architectural Design: Hui Yang, Linlin Lu

Structural Design: Zhuo Chen

Mechanical And Electrical Design: Yaqian Mao, Ling Wu, Xinzhou Feng

Landscape Design: Can Wang, Zhicheng Zheng, Haoran Zhang, Hao Yang, Yigong Xie, Yuqi Guo

Bim Design: Yinjun Wei, Zhijing Yu, Zhaokang Jiang

Technical Support: Xiaohong Wang, Wenxiao Hu, Hong Jiang, Ying Chen, Yongjian Ju

Client: Shanghai Jinchen culture media Co., Ltd

Interior Design Of Exhibition Hall: HWCD

Curtain Wall Design: Shanghai Shouzheng curtain wall decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

Lighting Consultant: HDA handu lighting

Construction: Shanghai KANGYE Architectural Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd

City: Shanghai

Country: China

"Surrounded by unified city facade, one of our greatest wishes is to get away from this environment, and the best way is to create new: it seems to be born out of the blue sky, it is impossible even to see its origin, and become a complete Innovative, unreferenced architecture."

With the integrated transportation network of railway, motorway and airlines, Shanghai Hongqiao CBD has become a new landmark of the city. Hongqiao CBD is located in the core area of ​​the Yangtze River Delta, connecting 26 major cities in the region. it relies on the Hongqiao Transportation Hub and the National Exhibition Centre, with headquarters and offices as the primary format, and hotel, commerce, retail, cultural and entertainment industries as supporting formats. The composition has become a new landmark of the high-end international business cluster. Adjacent to the Hongqiao hub gives the Hongqiao CBD the advantages for the first phase of development, but at the same time restricts the form and expansion of the architectural space. Most buildings in the area present a flat texture, with a unified height limit forming a gentle skyline.

As the first contemporary art gallery in Hongqiao CBD, Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art gallery undoubtedly wants to escape from this regular urban texture and express artistic emotion and power in an "unconventional" architectural form. Through the study of geometric space and materials, a sculptural and dynamic experience is created to trigger the curiosity, anxiety, surprise and other emotions of the visitors overlapped in the process of space viewing. From the perspective of the "unconventional" buildings in the regular city, it shows the design concepts and technical solutions of Shanghai Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art gallery and provides a new perspective for architects to design in the traditional commercial space.

Geometry, "body" as wing

The wide central plaza of the Jinchenhui commercial complex and the background of the adjacent airport provide the physical inspiration for Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art gallery. The site is located in a square surrounded by five towers. It was originally a glass lightwell that provided light to the underground space. We opened it to create the entrance to the gallery.

When you walk into the square, you can see the dynamic curve of the building. During the design process, the original multi-curved surface was optimized into a more efficient single-curved surface. The metal cladding grows from the boundary on the ground, sliding to the roof, and the roof extends outwards and then converges inwards, with the ends pointing to the surrounding towers, enhancing the sense of dynamics and a sense of wholeness. The façade adopts a large area of ​​glass curtain wall to reduce the exposure of structures and set off the floating feeling of the steel structure. Against the backdrop of the surrounding environment, the building is like a "wing about to take off".

Space, "volume" as a cave

After entering the building, the gradually brighten skylights, the metal roof leaning downwards, and the retracted inward glass curtain wall bring the outdoor space experience into the building, forming a dynamic space surrounding which leads visitors to a round Stairs create a coherent viewing experience.

The fluid form of the roof and the wall shows the research on the construction of special-shaped curved surfaces and materials. The contradiction between the symmetrical layout of the roof and the asymmetrical original building structure makes the conventional structural system more challenging. The design team finally concealed the structural pillars in the metal roof system to dissolve the spatial relationship between walls, roofs and pillars, and the building is like a "transparent cave".

Cord, "line" as the stream

The 540-degree large spiral staircase and ultra-thin handrails express the dynamic feeling "incisively and vividly", reducing the pauses in the spatial sequence of "ground-transition-underground". while Going down the spiral staircase, visitors will experience the gradual transformation of the physical experience of the path, focusing more on the art exhibition area.

As the new component of the space, the spiral staircase is inserted into the original site in a light and smooth format. The inner circle is installed with a 650x550x25mm rotating box beam, and a cantilever beam is installed from the main steel beam every five steps. The parts are connected by square steel pipes. The rotating main steel beam adopts a finite element method for stress analysis and carries out compound stress calculation based on material mechanics. Accurate mechanical calculations, the construction of the spiral staircase is completed smoothly, and the finish of the building is as smooth as "flowing water".

Shanghai Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art gallery came into being under the guidance, care and support of the Minhang District Government, the Hongqiao Business District Management Committee. It will not only host international exhibitions for contemporary artists but also serve other events such as public events and public service spaces such as galleries, art forums, art training and exchanges. The Rebirth-Shanghai Contemporary Art Exhibition was organized as the first exhibition of the gallery. Six well-known contemporary artists in Shanghai, including Chen Yiming, Sun Liang, Yu Qiping, Mou Huan, Shi Yong, and Xue Song, gathered together to present their emotional records of life thinking about the special period of 2020 in their ways of expression. Enlighten people to examine the many issues that humanity will face in the post-epidemic era. This is the profound thinking brought about by the post-epidemic era, and the process of human civilization's "rebirth". This is also the topic that this exhibition is looking forward to discussing the post-epidemic era.

In the city scaled construction of business district, the design and construction of Shanghai Jin Chen Yi Fei Ming Art gallery can also be regarded as a kind of "rebirth". Although the scale of the building is not large, it expresses a kind of rebellion to the regular city, rebelling against the expression of art space in traditional commercial buildings, showing unconventional “design concepts from concept to construction, and telling the art of architecture story.