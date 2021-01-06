Odori Hotel / Nimara Architects

+ 17

Architect In Charge: Rabani Kusuma Putra

Design Team: Gandrung, Aditya

Interior Design: Nimara Architects

Client: PT Capital Properti Indonesia

Contractor: Usman

City: Kebayoran Lama

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. Odori hotel constructed in relatively narrow site with 6x18,8 meters area, which must have a very efficient space programs in designing, with 13 units of guest rooms, coffee shop which also functions as lobby and concierge, service area and as well roof garden on the top floor.

Due to the narrow space to designed, this façade shall be facing towards to the road. This kind of Façade abstract is designed to make it look dominant among the neighborhood, which has variative function such as housing, boarding house, restaurant and retails.

This abstractive façade formed in protruded windows. The shapes was deliberately created to be stand out and to represent a balcony. However, the protruded window built with fixed glass by reason of boutique hotel requirement, which needed a high privacy and to eliminate the outside noises as well. This attractive façade effect with 10m thick cantilever concrete slab, also function as a bay window, which can be used for sitting area for occupants.

Façade finish material used are quite vary. Namely wash paint that resembles CorTen (corrosion resistant) steel material, black metal plat stripes, and synthetic rattan which gives a natural impression. With massive shape of building and the used of varied materials, its shows a tectonic sculpture art in between the old buildings, the shape and its solid colors strengthen the characteristic, and make its more modern an unique.

The interior divided into 2 zone, suite and deluxe which connected by split level staircases. A strategy and solution for buildings with narrow lands. Among the room zones, there’s a full void with skylight roof on top. it helps to distribute the skylight to the heart of the building and illuminate to the common area, café and as well the lobby, all day long, less waste energy to be pursued.

One of the ideas why the roof garden made, is due to the lack of greenery on ground level, it can be enjoyed by the visitors as an common open area. Besides, this functionate as a dry garden, which consist of scattered white coral and lush shaded of Terminalia Catappa tree

The building has 4 units of suite room and 9 units for deluxe room. Both has the same interior concepts, the difference is only at the floor area. The interior concept was made very compact regarding to the hotel occupants activities which regularly came for business travel.

Bed is designed like very compact stage shape, which has a same function as Tatami (Traditional Japanese bed). This room also has a wood installation which has very poetic effects and also has clothes hanger functions. Bed and bathroom are divided by glass, to give spacious impression and ambiences feel so warmth with wood texture touch.

White color stairs and railing was made from perforated metal material. Hence, the interior will seem more light and clean, the aim is to eliminate the stiffness impression for the building which has a very limited and narrow land.