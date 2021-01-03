Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Germany
  5. Sonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Sonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

Save this project
Sonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

© Laurian Ghinitoiu© Christoph Hesse© Laurian GhinitoiuSonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects+ 10

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Installations & Structures, Landscape Architecture
Medebach, Germany
  • Lead Architects:Christoph Hesse
  • City:Medebach
  • Country:Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

Text description provided by the architects. On the hill dedicated to the annual Easter fire above Referinghausen thrones the Open Mind Place Sonnenklang.

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Laurian Ghinitoiu
© Laurian Ghinitoiu

The tent-shaped roof over a wooden lounger captures the light rays from the evening sun and the sounds of the surrounding. Here the visitor can relax and take in the landscape.

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Referinghausen, 59964 Medebach, Germany

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Christoph Hesse Architects
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Sonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects" 03 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/954029/sonnenklang-installation-christoph-hesse-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream