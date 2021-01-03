Sonnenklang Installation / Christoph Hesse Architects

-
Architects: Christoph Hesse Architects
- Area: 5 m²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Laurian Ghinitoiu, Christoph Hesse
- Lead Architects:Christoph Hesse
- City:Medebach
- Country:Germany
Text description provided by the architects. On the hill dedicated to the annual Easter fire above Referinghausen thrones the Open Mind Place Sonnenklang.
The tent-shaped roof over a wooden lounger captures the light rays from the evening sun and the sounds of the surrounding. Here the visitor can relax and take in the landscape.