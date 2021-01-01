Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Industrial Architecture
  4. Mexico
  5. Quin industrial complex / Iconico

Quin industrial complex / Iconico

Save this project
Quin industrial complex / Iconico

© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully© Moritz Bernoully+ 27

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Industrial Architecture, Office Buildings
San Luis Potosí, Mexico
  • Architects: Iconico
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  94184 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Moritz Bernoully
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Owens Corning, USG, Doorlock, Panelrey, Reja de Acero, Resolite, Ternium
  • Director:Moritz Melchert
  • Coordinator:José Moreno
  • Construction Supervisor:Joaquín Miranda
  • Executive Coordinator:René Cruz
  • City:San Luis Potosí
  • Country:Mexico
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Text description provided by the architects. Mexican architecture office ICONICO has completed the 8,750-square-meter industrial complex QUIN in central Mexican city of San Luis Potosí. ICONICO was commissioned for design & construction supervision by Joysonquin, an automobile supplier who is producing wood-made car interiors for the luxury section.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The project is located within an industrial park, comprising a program of an industrial plant, an administrative building and circulation areas composed in a well-organized masterplan, occupying more than 5 hectares of land. The masterplan also takes into consideration the company’s future growth over the next two decades, in different stages.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The design challenge consisted in deeply analyzing the needs of the industrial process and operational character for the industrial complex without losing the habitable scale of each space and the employee’s well-being.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Office plan - Ground floor
Office plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Spanning from north to south, the plot presents a height difference of nearly 10 meters, which is transformed into two platforms; one for the administrative building at street level and the other for the industrial plant four meters below. The design of the industrial complex is balanced by these two very opposing buildings.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The area between the two buildings turns into the center point of the project. Together with a covering saw-tooth roof, providing a contemporary and identifiable signature of the industrial purpose of the project, it creates an outdoor foyer connecting the two buildings; it is furnished with attractive stairways and benches where employees can socialize and enjoy the outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

The design of the complex sets a strong statement and contrasts the messy appearance of its industrial context; its architectural approach can be described as sober, contemporary and monumental. All building shapes and facades have a clean and solid appearance. The industrial plant´s facade is composed of a bright metal façade, while the administrative building´s façade contrasts with dark ceramic tiles. Both buildings have a high amount of daylight penetration, which is rather uncommon within its local industrial context.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully
Save this picture!
Section 01
Section 01
Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

In line with the company’s corporate image, the interior is simple and clean with as much open spaces as possible, relying on polished concrete floors and whitewashed walls. Special emphasis was put in the furniture design of public areas such as in lobby and canteen, where custom wood furnishings make a contrast and reinforce the owners corporate design process.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

A green belt surrounds the several buildings, serving as a buffer zone between the buildings and its urban environment and contributes to the human scale the project embodies. The predominant species planted are palm trees and Lamparanthus as ground vegetation, which typically has long, smooth, elongated, succulent leaves. Maintenance requirements are reduced to a minimum, as this plant is quite undemanding and belongs to the endemic vegetation of the region; it appears green all year round.

Save this picture!
© Moritz Bernoully
© Moritz Bernoully

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:San Luis Potosí, Mexico

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Iconico
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsMexico
Cite: "Quin industrial complex / Iconico" [Conjunto industrial Quin / Iconico] 01 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953993/quin-industrial-complex-iconico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream