Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. White Canvas House / ACA Architects

White Canvas House / ACA Architects

Save this project
White Canvas House / ACA Architects

© DOF Sky|GroundCourtesy of Kirin Design & LivingCourtesy of Kirin Design & Living© DOF Sky|Ground+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: ACA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  DOF Sky|Ground
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, COTTO, TOA, Trimble Navigation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Text description provided by the architects. This renovation project began when the clients wanted to expand the space for their newborn child and to give an improvement the exterior and interior design to suit the new lifestyle. Situated in an allocated land village in Bangkok, Thailand, the existing buildings are composed of a typical precast concrete house with a hip roof and an unfinished reinforce concrete extension building structure besides.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kirin Design & Living
Courtesy of Kirin Design & Living

The main idea of the design is to create one single house for a family of 3 members by esthetically combining both buildings' structures into one beautiful design language. Since the existing house is made from precast concrete walls and panels, it will be unappropriated to modify and add more façade loads to the building structure. Thus, from the limitation, we created a new façade layer as a “Shell” covering both buildings by composing with the exterior and landscape wall and space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Kirin Design & Living
Courtesy of Kirin Design & Living

“White Canvas” is the designing concept we brought up as the modern minimalist white planes with a composition of textures which are steel mesh, aluminum composite panels, and simple paint finish wall. Steel mesh is the essential material we selected on behalf of the owner’s family business is a steel mesh distributor, creating solid and void connecting to interior space for privacy and ventilation.

Save this picture!
Elevations
Elevations
Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

By combining two buildings with the horizontal façade on the 2nd floor and the fence on the ground floor, the center courtyard was created between the buildings making visual linkage to the landscape design and using as a main function terrace for the family. Lastly, the golden polished stainless-steel entrance door was installed for an accent regarding the interior design color scheme.

Save this picture!
© DOF Sky|Ground
© DOF Sky|Ground

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ACA Architects
Office

Product

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsThailand
Cite: "White Canvas House / ACA Architects" 28 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953980/white-canvas-aca-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream