Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Visitor Center
  4. Denmark
  5. House of Grain / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

House of Grain / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

Save this project
House of Grain / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter

© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Visitor Center
Hjørring, Denmark
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Jutland region, with its diversity of landscapes and long history, is in many ways the most continental region in Denmark. Hjørring has some of the oldest traces of settlements nationally and an established cultural landscape. The Kornets Hus – or grain house, is the realisation of a new centre for the dissemination of the region’s rich food and farming culture.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio

Located on the land of an existing farm and bakery, the new inspiration centre will offer visitors, locals, and employees alike a facility for activity-based learning centered around the importance of grain both to Jutland and human civilization. The building is organized around a simple and flexible plan, which allows for a wide variety of activities and functions to take place.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio

The architectural form is derived from research into the region’s rich landscape, folk culture, and agricultural heritage – the centre being defined by its two brick-clad light wells, which reinterpret baker’s kilns. The interior is planned to open up to the vast expanse of wheat fields to the west – framing views outward and opening to terrace.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio

The public spaces are centered around a large bread oven while teaching and exhibition spaces are demarked by the natural lighting and increased volume of the skylights.

Save this picture!
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio
© Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter, Places Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:9800 Hjørring, Denmark

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningDenmark
Cite: "House of Grain / Reiulf Ramstad Arkitekter" 22 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953820/house-of-grain-reiulf-ramstad-arkitekter> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream