Ruiz House / LR Arquitectura

Houses • Los Gavilanes, Mexico Architects: LR Arquitectura

Area: 2540 ft²

Year: 2020

Photographs: Horacio Virissimo

Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Carlos Teodoro Rodriguez-Laura, Eduardo Lassala Orozco

Design Team: Marisol Favela, Miriam Ortiz

Structure: TADE

City: Los Gavilanes

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. The candor in the architecture of the project allows us to appreciate the composition of its main strokes, product of an analysis centered on increasing the quality of life of its residents. This is done aiming to achieve the maximum benefit possible through a suitable regulation of the weather conditions.

Located within a suburban residential development in the south of the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, the project is composed of two overlapping volumes that satisfy dual needs: private use and services. On one hand, the openness between the volumes harnesses the advantages of the weather conditions and sunlight in a low-density residential context, satisfying the ventilation, lighting, and visuals needs. On the other hand, the privacy of the residents becomes a priority and thus moderates the exposure of the service areas towards the exterior.

In summary, the project is the result of a thorough and honest process based on the needs expressed by the client. It succeeds in balancing the natural and urban conditions of the environment, representing the identity of the development through its volumes.