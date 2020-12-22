Ruiz House / LR Arquitectura

-
Architects: LR Arquitectura
- Area: 2540 ft²
- Year: 2020
- Photographs: Horacio Virissimo
-
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Electrica Variedades, Modul Studio, Soluciones Java, Trimble Navigation
Text description provided by the architects. The candor in the architecture of the project allows us to appreciate the composition of its main strokes, product of an analysis centered on increasing the quality of life of its residents. This is done aiming to achieve the maximum benefit possible through a suitable regulation of the weather conditions.
Located within a suburban residential development in the south of the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, the project is composed of two overlapping volumes that satisfy dual needs: private use and services. On one hand, the openness between the volumes harnesses the advantages of the weather conditions and sunlight in a low-density residential context, satisfying the ventilation, lighting, and visuals needs. On the other hand, the privacy of the residents becomes a priority and thus moderates the exposure of the service areas towards the exterior.
In summary, the project is the result of a thorough and honest process based on the needs expressed by the client. It succeeds in balancing the natural and urban conditions of the environment, representing the identity of the development through its volumes.