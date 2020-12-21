Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Indonesia
  5. Tiny House in Brawa / Biombo Architects

Tiny House in Brawa / Biombo Architects

Save this project
Tiny House in Brawa / Biombo Architects

© KIE© KIE© KIE© KIE+ 10

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Indonesia
  • Architects: Biombo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  KIE
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Lumion, Sika, Dulux, Toto, Dekson, GERMANY BRILLIANT, INDICO BALI, Modena, Niro Granite Indonesia, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Nacho Atienza
  • Design Team:Biombo Architects
  • Clients:Marnix Beugel
  • Collaborators:Indico Bali Furniture
  • Country:Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of this project was fitting a 3 bedroom villa with pool in a 190 m2 plot. Located in the busy area of Brawa, sometimes there are this residual plots, where you can find the opportunity to squeeze your mind and create something that client would never expect to fit. “This tiny residual plots are opportunities to create tiny incredible designs”.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

This project has a generous parking area shared with the principal villa, from where you can access directly to the principal volume of the project. The principal volume is a diaphanous kitchen-dining, living room, small storage and a second level in mezzanine that can be used as an extra bedroom, office, TV room, etc.

Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

Independent from this volume, there are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. To optimize the space, one of those bathrooms has a double entrance from the living room, to have the double function to use it as a guest toilet as well when there’s people invited. Material concept is to create a cozy and balance space in tones and to be in a budget as well. Creating modern tropical architecture with traditional elements, mixing timber, iron, glass and grey exposed walls with tropical landscaping.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

There are 2 main features in this building that compose the whole project:

- One is a non-interrupted roof that emerges from the floor and with few angles in the right direction cover the whole building, giving an iconic shape to the walker that looks at the building from the adjacent streets.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A

- Second is our signature way of mixing architecture and landscaping, that often we integrate even in the interior. In this case a central garden with palms that accompany the staircase and it gently fills the height of that space, endowing it with ambient warmth.

Save this picture!
© KIE
© KIE

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Biombo Architects
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndonesia
Cite: "Tiny House in Brawa / Biombo Architects" 21 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953478/tiny-house-in-brawa-biombo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream