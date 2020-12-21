Tiny House in Brawa / Biombo Architects

+ 10

Indonesia Architects: Biombo Architects

Area: 135 m²

Year: 2020

Photographs: KIE

Manufacturers: AutoDesk Lumion Sika Dulux Toto Dekson, GERMANY BRILLIANT, INDICO BALI, Modena, Niro Granite Indonesia, Trimble Navigation

Architect In Charge: Nacho Atienza

Design Team: Biombo Architects

Clients: Marnix Beugel

Collaborators: Indico Bali Furniture

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The challenge of this project was fitting a 3 bedroom villa with pool in a 190 m2 plot. Located in the busy area of Brawa, sometimes there are this residual plots, where you can find the opportunity to squeeze your mind and create something that client would never expect to fit. “This tiny residual plots are opportunities to create tiny incredible designs”.

This project has a generous parking area shared with the principal villa, from where you can access directly to the principal volume of the project. The principal volume is a diaphanous kitchen-dining, living room, small storage and a second level in mezzanine that can be used as an extra bedroom, office, TV room, etc.

Independent from this volume, there are 2 bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms. To optimize the space, one of those bathrooms has a double entrance from the living room, to have the double function to use it as a guest toilet as well when there’s people invited. Material concept is to create a cozy and balance space in tones and to be in a budget as well. Creating modern tropical architecture with traditional elements, mixing timber, iron, glass and grey exposed walls with tropical landscaping.

There are 2 main features in this building that compose the whole project:

- One is a non-interrupted roof that emerges from the floor and with few angles in the right direction cover the whole building, giving an iconic shape to the walker that looks at the building from the adjacent streets.

- Second is our signature way of mixing architecture and landscaping, that often we integrate even in the interior. In this case a central garden with palms that accompany the staircase and it gently fills the height of that space, endowing it with ambient warmth.