Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United Kingdom
  5. A Brockley Side House / CAN

A Brockley Side House / CAN

Save this project
A Brockley Side House / CAN
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson© Jim Stephenson+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, House Interiors, Extension
London, United Kingdom
  • Architects: CAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  125
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Jim Stephenson
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: IQ Glass, Puur, Vlaze
  • Structural Engineer:Symmetrys Engineers
  • Contractor:John D Ltd.
  • City:London
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Text description provided by the architects. A rear side extension opens the back of this Victorian terrace house to it’s garden. A new glazed roof brings light deep into the plan. The floor throughout the rear of the house was lowered to provide additional head height and a consistent level with the new patio. The large pivot door allows unobstructed views of the garden, visually extending the space.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The exterior is imagined as three volumes each defined by a different material. The painted brick of the first floor sits on top of a striped timber cube with the smallest volume realised in ribbed render. The party wall is defined with white mosaic tiles and an oversized galvanised downpipe. The tiles continue inside, defining a structural column and the plant shelf which extends from front to back.

Save this picture!
Exploded 3D
Exploded 3D
Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

The interior uses a paired back material palette; whitewashed douglas fir joinery sits on top of a seamless resin floor with an enamel splatterware worktop and full wall pink curtain bringing texture to the space. The use of douglas fir continues for the structural fins and window reveals in the side extension. The large open plan space has become the new heart of the home for the clients and their young family.

Save this picture!
© Jim Stephenson
© Jim Stephenson

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CAN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsExtensionUnited Kingdom
Cite: "A Brockley Side House / CAN" 17 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953410/a-brockley-side-house-can> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream