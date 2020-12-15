Zaha Hadid Architects Regenerates Huanggang Port Area in Shenzhen, China

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Zaha Hadid Architects has designed the future of Huanggang Port Area, creating a hub of scientific research and collaboration in industries in Shenzhen, China. The new proposed master plan puts in place “an important node of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen Science and Technology Corridor”, through the reconstruction of the port building as well as the transformation of its empty lots into the national center for technology innovation.

Proposing a center for industries such as microelectronics, material development, artificial intelligence, robotics, and medical sciences, the Zaha Hadid Architects master plan proposal for the Huanggang Port Area defines three interconnected districts: the port hub, collaborative innovation area, and port living zone.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

Located in the Futian District of the city, at a key interchange within the Greater Shenzhen Bay region and centered around two primary public plazas, the Huanggang Port Area masterplan will have its living area at the northeastern end, encompassing residential developments, schools, sports, and recreational facilities as well as shopping and dining amenities for those working within the science park. Each cluster of buildings has its own ‘nucleus’ of an outdoor communal square, ensuring “a green belt of parklands and wetlands along the Shenzhen River”.

Currently serving 300,000 people every day, crossing the border with Hong Kong, the proposed project aims to generate further direct connections with its surroundings. In fact, it incorporates direct connections with Shenzhen’s metro network, at Shenzhen Park in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone. Moreover, the reconstruction of the port structure will enable its 1.67 square kilometers of parking lots and cargo inspection areas “to be redeveloped as a national center for technology innovation […] comprised of scientific research centers and laboratories as well as a conference center to host lectures, talks, and events that promote the exchange of ideas and collaboration”.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects

In addition, the existing management area and public transport interchange will be transformed into the hub of the district, incorporating offices and hotels for visiting scientists and researchers. Accommodating the future expansion of the research studios and laboratories, the proposal imagines shared podiums and bridging skywalks.

Save this picture! Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects