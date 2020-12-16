H7 House / COOMA Arquitectura

+ 25

Lead Architects: Guillermo Higa, Martin Diaz, Maria Laura Patrignani

Design Team: Julia Rosso

City: Belén de Escobar

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Home VII is a single-family housing project located in a context of new urbanization on the north Buenos Aires city, Escobar district. Given the eventual use of the house, the limitations of the urbanization and the characteristics of the land, the project is condensed into a reduced perimeter to release the 0 level.

A series of concrete partitions on the ground floor function as a structure, filters the continuous space that contracts and expands towards the lake, articulating the social functions of the house in a sequence Yard - Living (double height) - Land - Lake.

The concrete partitions give support to the mezzanine and a metal volume, which functions as a membrane that reconstructs the perimeter of the house, closing the private spaces and generating porosity in the voids, acting as a solar and visual filter towards boundaries.