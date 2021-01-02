Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Five Houses / Nommo Arquitetos

Five Houses / Nommo Arquitetos

Bom Retiro, Brazil
  Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
  Area:  8191 ft²
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Eduardo Macarios
    Manufacturers: Carlotto Esquadrias
  Lead Architects:Helio Dorta / Elaine Fuson
  Project Team:Anderson Luis de Almeida / Luana Barichello / Fernanda Linero / Jefferson Carollo Filho / Matheus Bandoch
  Cliente:Baltic Incorporações Imobiliárias
  Engineering:Baltic Incorporações Imobiliárias
  City:Bom Retiro
  Country:Brazil
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Text description provided by the architects. Five houses occupy a corner lot in a residential neighborhood in Curitiba. Outside, the feeling is one of unity, since geometrically there are no divisions between the houses, and in terms of materiality the whole building was treated in the same way: white at the top and stone at the bottom. Only the gates mark the entrances.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

The initial challenge was to deploy the five houses – which was a demand from the client and builder – on a perfectly square plot. The solution came through different units that converge in a space that concentrates three of the five yards.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Isometric
Isometric
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

There was a search for individuality by bringing specific characteristics to each unit. The houses have different plants and solar orientations, but all units generate products with a wide relationship between the social area and the patio, laundry room with isolated service patio, and spacious and well-ventilated rooms.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

In all houses, light was sought to its maximum potential, making use of cutouts in the plans, zenith lighting and wide windows that go from floor to ceiling. The use of white also reinforces this premise.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios
Section A
Section A
© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Above all, we sought an architecture that allows residents to experience the neighborhood atmosphere, maintaining a close relationship with the neighborhood and a uniform aesthetic, which ties together a commonly fragmented urban landscape.

© Eduardo Macarios
© Eduardo Macarios

Nommo Arquitetos
Concrete

