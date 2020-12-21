Submit a Project Advertise
PP Nutritionist Office / LANZA Atelier

PP Nutritionist Office / LANZA Atelier

© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young© Luis Young+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Mexico City, Mexico
  • Architects: LANZA Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  16
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Dues Drapes, Grupo Arca, Mobiliario diseñado y producido por LANZA Atelier, Rústicos artesanales
  • Lead Architects:Isabel Abascal, Alessandro Arienzo
  • Design Team:Sofía Valdovinos
  • Clients:Peggy Polidura
  • City:Mexico City
  • Country:Mexico
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Text description provided by the architects. Inside a garden, in a small area of 16 m2 - that was previously used as an area to dry clothes - we were commissioned to build a nutritionist office. Since we wanted to create a generous space but the given floor area was very small, we decided to propose a volume that extends vertically. The result is a square room that expands into a spacious skylight in its southwest corner. This skylight allows one to observe the sky and bathes the main room with overhead light. On the roof, a new drying area is created that is accessed by a small spiral staircase.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Plans
Plans

With this operation we superimpose two programs that differ from each other (one for the public, another for the domestic), so that they coexist in symbiosis. To avoid direct visual connection to the existing house, the small volume - that in addition to the consultation room contains a dressing room and a bathroom - has an almost blind main facade, and a side facade that opens generously towards the existing vegetation. 

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
Plans
Plans
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

The exterior finishing of mortar and pink pigment makes the office identifiable among other constructions in the garden and works as a complimentary backdrop for the green of the plants. The other finishes are simple: paint, wood, tile. All materials share the same color palette creating a chromatic atmosphere that envelops patients.

© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young
© Luis Young

Cite: "PP Nutritionist Office / LANZA Atelier" [Consultorio PP / LANZA Atelier] 21 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953348/pp-nutritionist-office-lanza-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

