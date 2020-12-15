Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House on the Hill / KOMINORU Design

House on the Hill / KOMINORU Design

Save this project
House on the Hill / KOMINORU Design
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Japan
  • Architects: KOMINORU Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  108
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Katsumasa Tanaka
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Takahiro Wood
  • Architect In Charge:Minoru Ko
  • Design Team:KOMINORU Design
  • Structure Engineer:Tomonori Kawata
  • Country:Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Text description provided by the architects. A house located on a hill overlooking the Tanzawa Mountains. Inspired by the work of the owner, a woodworking artist, the volume is like a carved piece of wood. The unevenness pierced from the volume becomes an opening for high side lights, balcony, etc., and guides the ever-changing light into the room.

Save this picture!
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

The living room on the first floor, the bath on the second floor, and the terrace on the roof are turned toward the mountains so that you can enjoy the view of the magnificent mountains.

Save this picture!
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Random knots of wood on the exterior material and uneven plastering on the interior walls played a role as an element connecting the space and the material.

Save this picture!
© Katsumasa Tanaka
© Katsumasa Tanaka

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KOMINORU Design
Office

Product

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House on the Hill / KOMINORU Design" 15 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953286/house-on-the-hill-kominoru-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream