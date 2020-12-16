Submit a Project Advertise
Best Articles of 2020

Despite all the hurdles and the pain, 2020 did not fail us in terms of content. Reacting to the global situation, ArchDaily's team of editors has tackled all the pressing issues that occurred this year and influenced the worldwide state of turmoil. While the whole planet was on pause, these writers were in search of critical substance, seeking to produce exclusive editorial pieces that highlight present-day topics and concerns. Generating articles in 4 languages, English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese, this group of diverse individuals provided both local and global perspectives, reaching everyone that “talks architecture”.

Aspiring "to empower everyone who makes architecture happen to create a better quality of life", ArchDaily’s selection of best articles is the result of many aspects. Some of the choices explored distinctive subjects while others were very well-received among our readers. Emphasizing its academic standards, our platform focused its efforts on covering a vast range of ideas, from the consequences of the pandemic on the built environment, cities and their transformations, technical expertise and material specifications, to artificial intelligence and the future.

Read on to discover this year’s curated selection of ArchDaily’s most distinguished articles for 2020.

Interior Design Trends That Will Shape the Next Decade

The Life and Death of the Tiny Home Trend

How the Dutch Use Architecture to Feed the World

How Black Concrete is Made (and its Application in 7 Projects)

How Long does Coronavirus Survive on Everyday Surfaces?

How To Take Advantage of the Space Under The Bed?

Micro Living in China: Tiny Houses as an Innovative Design Solution

How Colors Change the Perception of Interior Spaces

Architecture post COVID-19: the Profession, the Firms, and the Individuals

Psychology of Space: How Interiors Impact our Behavior?

How Small Can A Home Be? A Glimpse into the Smallest Houses in the World

Recycling Tiles: 15 Examples of Repurposed Tiles in Walls, Facades, Flooring, and Furniture

Biophilia: Bringing Nature into Interior Design

From Backdrop to Spotlight: The Significance of Architecture in Video Game Design

Hidden Gems of Latin American Architecture

From Architecture School to Practice: How Famous and Emerging Figures Made the Transition

Public Spaces: Places of Protest, Expression, and Social Engagement

How Will Generative Design Impact Architecture?

What a Yeast Sachet Can Tell Us About the Cities of the Future

The Evolution of Shared Space: Privacy vs. Openness in an Increasingly Dense Architecture

This article is part of the ArchDaily Topic: 2020 In Review. Every month we explore a topic in-depth through articles, interviews, news, and projects. Learn more about our monthly topics. As always, at ArchDaily we welcome the contributions of our readers; if you want to submit an article or project, contact us.

