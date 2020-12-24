Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw, Haptic and STUP to Design “India’s Greenest Airport”

Save this picture! Courtesy of Nordic - Office of Architecture, Grimshaw, Haptic Architects, with the support of STUP Consultants.

Zurich Airport International, the developer of the Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA), has selected a consortium consisting of the Nordic Office of Architecture, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP to design the passenger terminal. Imagining “India’s greenest airport”, the winning team took the commission after a three-phase, design competition between June and August 2020. Other shortlisted teams include Gensler / Arup and SOM / Mott McDonalds.

Located in Jewar 40km southeast of the city, Delhi Noida International Airport (DNIA) will receive a new passenger terminal. Selected after an international competition, The Master Architect team consists of Nordic - Office of Architecture, Grimshaw, Haptic Architects, with the support of STUP Consultants, will be responsible for the new design. Further consultants include NACO – Netherlands Airport Consultants, Urban Systems Design, AKTII, SLA, COWI, Alan Thompson, Studio Fractal, AEON Consultants, and T2 Consulting. The winning design incorporates an internal landscaped courtyard deep within the terminal plan, delivering ventilation, daylight, and passenger experience benefits; while externally, it will propose a new landscaped forecourt, providing a regional destination for the public.

After the announcement, Zürich Airport stated that “The winning design, presented by Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP, best fits the defined project objectives: merging Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality, creating a modern and seamless passenger experience, setting new benchmarks in sustainability for airport terminal buildings in India, envisioning green spaces inside and around the building, offering a concept for a future airport city, and providing flexible expansion options to serve 30 million passengers per year in the future”.

We are very happy to have won the confidence of Zurich Airport through our competition design for the new Delhi Noida International Airport. DNIA will become a unique new gateway to the world city of Delhi and to the state of Uttar Pradesh. In this project Nordic, Grimshaw, Haptic, and STUP will combine the collective experience and knowledge from the airports in Hyderabad, Oslo, Istanbul, Zurich to create a truly modern, innovative and green airport, based in a region of strong historic and cultural tradition. -- Gudmund Stokke, Founding Partner and Head of Design at Nordic spoke on behalf of the team.

Bringing experience from a range of world-class airport projects; the works of the selected design team include the Oslo Airport, dubbed the world’s greenest airport upon opening, and Istanbul Airport, the world’s largest airport terminal under one roof. Targeting LEED Gold standard and Carbon Net-Zero operations, the design of the airport will encompass parameters such as short and efficient passenger flows, digital services, and commitment to minimal environmental impact. Finally, once completed, Delhi Noida International Airport will serve the fast-developing industrial region between Delhi and Agra.