Children’s Museum of Manhattan Finds New Home in Historic Church Along Central Park

The Children’s Museum of Manhattan has announced that it will renovate an abandoned church off of Central Park in New York City. Designed by architecture firm FXCollaborative and design studio Local Projects, the new museum building enables CMOM to meet increased demand for its program and resources, and marks CMOM’s first expansion in over 40 years. The project aims to engage and inspire New York City’s youngest citizens.

The new project at 361 Central Park West will restore the land-marked church originally designed by Carrère and Hastings. Marking the first time CMOM will be expanding in forty years, the new building enables the museum to meet increasing public demand for its programs and triples its existing programmatic space, with approximately 41,300 feet dedicated to exhibitions and programs. Along with the American Museum of Natural History and New-York Historical Society, the new museum hopes to anchor an extended “museum mile” on Manhattan’s West Side.

“I have always loved 361 Central Park West and used to sketch it during my wanderings around the city. Its innovations in construction and use of grand barrel vaults and steel trusses foster gracious and welcoming interior spaces,” said Sylvia Smith, FAIA, Senior Partner at FXCollaborative, who is leading the design of the project. “We seek to maintain the architectural integrity and holistic character of this historic structure, both inside and out, and transform a once trend-setting building into a forward-looking, vibrant center for the community.”

CMOM began working with FXCollaborative on the renovation and revitalization of the building and received unanimous approval on its plan from Landmarks Preservation Commission in June 2020. Additional updates on the project timeline and design plans will be made in 2021.

News via FXCollaborative