Big Loft House / KOMINORU Design

Houses • Japan Architects: KOMINORU Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 129 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Katsumasa Tanaka

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: MARUSHIKA Ceramics

Architect In Charge: Minoru Ko

Design Team: KOMINORU Design

Structural Engineer: Megumi Tamura

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. There was a traditional scenery of thatched-roof houses and rice fields In the Tokyo west side area. We tried to revive the original scenery by a thick thatched-roof.

We made a large volume roof with a continuous eaves and set back window holes. The daughter is living in the big roof and her parents is living under the roof. The big roof gives different characters for the top and bottom space.

The surplus space of the roof is designed for a high side light for the 1st floor. That makes the 1st floor is filled with charming day lights and quiet environment. The 2nd floor is a large attic style space for children playing. The arrangement of the windows is to fit the pattern of the exterior wood chips.