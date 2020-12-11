Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Thailand
  5. Meditation Cathedral & Sunset Sala / Chiangmai Life Architects

Meditation Cathedral & Sunset Sala / Chiangmai Life Architects

Save this project
Meditation Cathedral & Sunset Sala / Chiangmai Life Architects

© Markus Roselieb© Markus Roselieb© Markus Roselieb© Markus Roselieb+ 35

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Religious Architecture, Wellbeing
Thailand
  • Architect In Charge:Markus Roselieb, Tosapon Sittiwong
  • Design Team:Chiangmai Life Architects
  • Contractor:Chiangmai Life Construction
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

Text description provided by the architects. This project for our lovely now 90-year old client Khunying Noi, a member of the royal family, is situated on top of a hill in northern Chiang Mai with a unique view of the northern mountain range.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

Initially she was looking for a space to enjoy the sunset and bring together the family. So the Sunset Sala came to be and proved very popular with her friends and family. As she is a practicing Buddhist and active member of the Buddhist community, she then commissioned us to create a space designed to facilitate spiritual practice. Consequently, the meditation cathedral was added with bathrooms and a small M&E mushroom.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

The design of all buildings emulates the mountain range and the rolling hills. Thus, the buildings mold into the scenery as if they grew there by themselves. To lift the practitioner’s feelings, the meditation space was designed like a dome of a cathedral. To achieve the cathedral feeling we used bundled bamboo to form arches that are at the same time the structural support of the whole building like in roman or gothic cathedrals. They carry a floating umbrella shaped roof with sky lights like a wheel.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb
Save this picture!
Ventilation Diagram
Ventilation Diagram

Next to the meditation space is a bathroom with showers and toilets for ladies and gentlemen. It has a striking bamboo roof on top an adobe building with decorative bottles in the wall. Next to the bathroom is another smaller bamboo building in the form of a mushroom that hides the water tank and an even smaller one for the well.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb
Save this picture!
Roof Plan
Roof Plan
Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

The main species of bamboo used are Thyrsostachus species like Th. Oliveri and Th. Siamensis. Other species used are Dendrocalamus asper and Bamboosa spp. All bamboo was well selected by age and treated by soaking in a borax/boric acid solution. Chiangmai Life Construction’s craftsmen were all trained inhouse and consist of mainly Thai Yai who had to flee the Burmese army’s minority prosecution campaigns, and Thai nationals.

Save this picture!
© Markus Roselieb
© Markus Roselieb

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chiang Mai 50180, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Chiangmai Life Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingThailand
Cite: "Meditation Cathedral & Sunset Sala / Chiangmai Life Architects" 11 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953123/meditation-cathedral-and-sunset-sala-chiangmai-life-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream