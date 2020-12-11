Graham Foundation Announces 2020 Grants to Organizations Exploring Challenges in Architecture

The Chicago-based Graham Foundation has just announced its support to 36 international organizations “leading projects that respond to today’s challenges, foster new connections across disciplines, and expand the field of architecture”. Based everywhere in the world, these associations push forward the work of eminent and emerging architects, artists, designers, critics, curators, scholars, and others, to explore new possibilities for the field and engage practitioners and the public worldwide.
Founded in 1956, the Graham Foundation for Advanced Studies in the Fine Arts fosters the development and exchange of diverse and challenging ideas about architecture and its role in the arts, culture, and society. Created by a bequest from Ernest R. Graham (1866–1936), a prominent Chicago architect and protégé of Daniel Burnham, it has supported through the award of more than $40.3 million for 4,730 grants over the past 64 years.
Encouraging a wide range of projects and figures, the grants also help assist new editorial projects and forthcoming publications including student-led journals and inventive programs to support critics in residencies and global correspondents writing about the city. Check below for some of the awarded projects and discover on the official website the complete list of 2020 organizational grantees, as well as descriptions of the awarded projects.
Exhibitions currently on view include
- After the Plaster Foundation, or, "Where can we live?" Queens Museum
- Empathy Revisited: designs for more than one, Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, Istanbul Biennial
Exhibitions opening soon include
- Jessica Vaughn: Our Primary Focus Is To Be Successful, University of Pennsylvania-Institute of Contemporary Art
- Reconstructions: Architecture and Blackness in America, The Museum of Modern Art
- Haig Aivazian: All of the Light, The Renaissance Society at the University of Chicago
Digital initiatives include
- JustDesign, a new database focused on firm culture and labor practices by The Architecture Lobby
- YOU BE MY ALLY, a web-based augmented reality (AR) app by Jenny Holzer presented by the University of Chicago
- The Funambulist Correspondents, a series of open-access articles that activate the global network of The Funambulist
Newly commissioned works include
- The Sky Was Different, a film by Jonathan Fredrickson made at the midcentury Schweikher Housein Schaumburg, IL, featuring the full-company of Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
- Black Reconstruction Collective Manifesting Textile, a multi-layered textile installation by Black Reconstruction Collective to be included in an upcoming exhibition at The Museum of Modern Art
- Prospect.5: Yesterday we said tomorrow, featuring an intergenerational group of artists from the US, the Caribbean, Africa and Europe at Prospect New Orleans
- 2020–21 Serpentine Pavilion designed by Counterspace, a women-led Johannesburg-based collaborative architectural studio
Residencies with current and upcoming deadlines include
- Acute Anglesis accepting proposals for Interior Landscape Residencies at Space P11 in Chicago, IL
- Places Journal will soon launch the program Critics-in-Residence in Architecture and Landscape Architecture to support new voices in design discourse
Publication series include
- CCA Singles from Canadian Centre for Architecture includes new titles by Robert Kett, Esra Ackan, and Bas Princen, among others
- Design Matters series from Dalhousie Architectural Press includes two titles edited by Gavin Renwick, Kai Wood Mah, and Patrick Lynn Rivers
- Notebooks Series from Juan de la Cosa / John of the Thing includes three new titles focusing on the work of Pedro&Juana, Rodrigo Ortíz Monasterio, and Ettore Sottsass
