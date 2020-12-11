Escola Estadual Jardim Romano / H+F Arquitetos

Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Schools, Elementary & Middle School
Jardim Romano, Brazil
  • Architects: H+F Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2008
  • Photographs Photographs:  Pedro Napolitano Prata
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Neo Rex
  • Lead Architects:Eduardo Ferroni, Pablo Hereñú
  • Design Team:Renan Kadomoto, Bruno Nicoliello, Carolina Domschke, Carolina S. Yamate, Felipe Chodin, Marta Pavão
  • Clients:FDE Fundação para o Desenvolvimento da Educação
  • Engineering:CTC Projetos (estruturas); Yoshizaki e Sato; Sandrehi (instalações)
  • City:Jardim Romano
  • Country:Brazil
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the northeastern part of the Greater São Paulo, the project is part of a regionally disjointed but locally consolidated context, with the presence of a stable residential occupation and the recent construction of a new train station and new public facilities.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Site plan
Site plan
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

The demand for deploying a new school in the remaining open areas of an existing one created an inevitable situation of high building density and few open spaces on the ground level. The implementation in two stages was another major constraint to the development of the project. The design consists of two transverse blocks parallel to each other complemented by a smaller longitudinal volume that contains a set of stairs and ramps. The courtyard created between them is slightly elevated in order to eliminate the risk of flooding.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Axonometric
Axonometric
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

A small square of access creates a public space and marks the address of both schools. Sun-shading surfaces and masonry colored planes make up the visual character of the vertical volumes, which will highlight the horizontal landscape of the neighborhood.

© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
Section F
Section F
© Pedro Napolitano Prata
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jardim Romano, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

