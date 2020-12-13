Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Moscone Center Expansion / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill + Shannon Krick

Moscone Center Expansion / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill + Shannon Krick

© Tim Griffith© Tim Griffith© Cesar Rubio© Matthew Millman+ 16

  • Curated by María Francisca González
Community Center
San Francisco, United States
  • Design Team:Craig Hartman, FAIA, Design Partner. Carrie Byles, FAIA, Managing Partner. Mark Sarkisian, PE, SE, Structural Partner. Keith Boswell, FAIA, Technical Partner. Mark Schwettmann, AIA, Design Director. Steven Sobel, FAIA, Managing Director. Eric Long, PE, SE, Structural Director. Kye Archuleta, AIA, Project Manager. Kotting Luo, AIA, Design Architect. Sandi Greig, AIA, Technical Architect. Neville Mathias, Structural Engineer. John Gordon, Structural Engineer.
  • Client:City and County of San Francisco. San Francisco General Services Agency–Conventions and Facilities Department. Moscone Expansion District
  • Associated Architect :Mark Cavagnero Associates
  • Project Management:San Francisco Travel
  • Construction Management :San Francisco Public Works
  • Contractor:Webcor Builders
  • Structural:Tipping Structural Engineers
  • Civil:Sherwood Design Engineers, WSP
  • Mep:WSP
  • Landscape:CMG Landscape Architecture
  • Lighting:HLB Lighting Design, WSP
  • Acoustics:TEECOM
  • City:San Francisco
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Text description provided by the architects. Moscone Center is an expansive collection of light-filled spaces that accommodates a variety of convention-related activities while making strong connections between the typically inward-looking visitor function with the public life of the city. Designed by SOM with Mark Cavagnero Associates, the expansion was constructed in multiple phases while the existing buildings remained operational.

© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Located in the heart of San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood—home to SFMOMA, El Museo Mexicano, Museum of the African Diaspora, and the Contemporary Jewish Museum—the Moscone Center spans close to 20 acres across two blocks on either side of Howard Street, sited between the frequently visited Yerba Buena Gardens and the Children’s Garden.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

The Center gains a new civic presence through a clear horizontal form floating above the ground, framed in white metal and infilled with transparent and fritted glazing that bathes internal circulation in filtered light. These artfully patterned these facades create a distinct character while minimizing artificial lighting within.

© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman
© Matthew Millman

At the ground, formerly blank or recessed frontages now hug the sidewalks, with maximum transparency and permeability in a new Visitor’s Center, retail spaces, lobbies, and a 75-foot-tall circulating atrium. At the sky, a luminous sculptural roof runs the length of Howard Street and frames one of four new terraces, creating views of the skyline and emphasizing the building’s horizontal proportion. Moscone Center is one of the most compact, efficient, and sustainable convention centers in the U.S.

© Cesar Rubio
© Cesar Rubio

It has the lowest carbon footprint per visitor in the world and is the only convention space in the nation to achieve LEED Platinum. It also has the largest rooftop solar panel array in San Francisco, which provides nearly 20 percent of the Center’s power, and an aggressive groundwater and grey water system that allows the center to use less water than it did prior to expansion, with enough left over to irrigate the Yerba Buena Gardens and supply part of the city’s street cleaning fleet.

© Tim Griffith
© Tim Griffith

Address:Moscone Center South, 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103, United States

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
Shannon Krick
Cite: "Moscone Center Expansion / Skidmore, Owings & Merrill + Shannon Krick" 13 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/953026/moscone-center-expansion-skidmore-owings-and-merrill-plus-shannon-krick> ISSN 0719-8884

