Tibiritabara Pizzeria / OCUPAR.estudio

Tibiritabara Pizzeria / OCUPAR.estudio

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restaurant, Restaurant & Bar Interiors
San Luis Potosi, Mexico
  • Architects: OCUPAR.estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  222
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Prima Materia, Robert McNeel & Associates, Tecnolite
Text description provided by the architects. Tibiritabara is the name of the pizza shop belonging to the local brewing group 7 Barrios. It is placed in a spot that was used as a restaurant before but that was completely transformed to host this new use.

The original spatial characteristics of this local, made us possible to generate 2 different environments: a roofed interior space and a semi covered patio. The roofed interior space can be seen from the street through its completely glazed façade, generating a direct link with the public space. After crossing the interior space, you enter the semi covered patio, a huge elder tree welcomes you while its shadow covers partially the dining area, the rest of the shadow needed is created by a carrizo-made cover assembled over a metal structure.

Axonometric
Axonometric
The finishes were selected in order to provide an austere atmosphere but at the same time generating its own personality. For this purpose, it was developed in site a polish cement coating colored with powdered pigments. We also decided to install a brick floor in the terrace, artisanal tiles and a polish cement floor in the inside and apparent brick walls covered with lime. The inclusion of vegetation both in the inside and the outside, plays a very important role in order to provide some warmth in this atmosphere of sober finishes.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
And as great frontal finish, at the back of the semi-covered patio, a mural made by a local artist is revealed in which regional themes are reflected, reinforcing the brand´s purpose to reinterpret and revalue cultural aspects of the city and of the region.

Project location

Address:Las Lomas 1ra Secc, San Luis, S.L.P., Mexico

