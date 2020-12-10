AIA Pennsylvania Announces 2020 Excellence Awards

Save this picture! ANSYS Hall. Image Courtesy of Chuck Choi

The Pennsylvania chapter of the American Institute of Architects has announced the recipients of the 2020 Architectural Excellence Awards. The November broadcast debuted honors in five programs including the Design Awards, inaugural Committee on the Environment (COTE) Awards, Special Awards, and Student Awards. More than 80 awards and recognitions were presented to firms and individuals across Pennsylvania for excellence in design, contributions to the profession of architecture, and commitment to the quality of the built environment.

+ 7

Save this picture! Charles Library. Image © Michael Grimm Photography

Twenty-six (26) architecture firms were honored for their support and development of emerging architecture professionals with the 2020 EPiC Firm Recognition. This year’s Architectural Excellence Design Awards jury was headed by Tom Kundig, FAIA, RIBA, of Olson Kundig. Tom emphasized the omnipresent role of architecture in everyday life; “Architecture, right now and always, has been about the human condition…For me it’s (architecture) not a now thing, it’s an always thing.”

Save this picture! The Jefferson School Middle School Building. Image © Todd Mason, Halkin Mason Photography

From 140 submissions, the jury selected one project to receive the most distinguished design award; DIGSAU’s Jefferson School Middle School Building was honored with the Silver Medal. The remaining 17 projects were honored with AIA Pennsylvania Architectural Excellence Design Awards at the Honor and Merit levels of commendation.

Highlights and recipient galleries accessible at aiapa.org

News via AIA Pennsylvania