Villa Ryysyranta II / PAVE Architects

  • Design Team:Pave Mikkonen, Riikka Lumme, Antti Rautio, Marttiina Vierimaa
  • Country:Finland
Text description provided by the architects. Villa Ryysyranta II is an evolution of an earlier design of a private villa, with the same principles of maintaining a delicate balance between the fragile pine forestry and beach landscape and tradition-based contemporary architecture. The villa was designed to subtly blend into the island’s unique nature with the vegetation remain mainly untouched. The facades consist of special treated larch, with the indoors utilizing oil-treated larch through-out.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
The treated larch has a beautiful, grey tone – thus rooting the structure firmly with its surroundings. The sparse placement, scale and shape of the building masses and material choices with transparent design throughout root the building firmly with its surroundings. The enjoyment of the outdoors is maximized through-out the seasons with wide glass openings and large terrace areas. The villa was designed with the unique terrain of the plot in mind with high-quality, contemporary solutions. The sparsely placed building masses create a small-scale appearance and as a result the structure doesn’t overshadow the surrounding nature.

Section A
Section A
The interior spaces are placed on three overlapping levels, starting with separate, peaceful bedrooms on the ground floor, continuing to the main entrance and the lounge areas on the second level, rising half a level above the plot and offering striking views towards the beach and ocean. The spacious sleeping loft provides extra space without increasing the volume of the building.

PAVE Architects
