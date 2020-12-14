Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
The Zam! Community Center / Studio A4

The Zam! Community Center / Studio A4

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Community Center
Zamárdi, Hungary
  Architects: Studio A4
  Area:  300
  Year:  2020
  Photographs:  Tamás Bujnovszky
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: EQUITONE, GRAPHISOFT, Isover, Knauf, PREFA, Sto, Mitsubishi, SCHAKO, Salda, Schuco, Tubadzin
  Lead Architect:Géza Kendik
  Design Team:Péter Veszelik, Katalin Payer
  Structure Engineers:PADAN Kft.
  Hvac:A.B.A.C.S. Műhely Kft.
  Lighting/Electricity:Light up Kft.
  City:Zamárdi
  Country:Hungary
© Tamás Bujnovszky

Text description provided by the architects. Zamárdi is a village in Hungary Europe with a population of 2000 on the shore of Lake Balaton, the largest lake in Central Europe. The building is invested by the local government and built for the local community and will be open to the public all year round. In the summer vacation season, it works as an exhibition hall as well as a buffet with its terraces on the ground and first floor.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
Rooftop
Rooftop
Section
Section
© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

There is a pleasant view from the roof-top terrace of the single-storey building of Lake Balaton, the beach and nearby tennis courts. Throughout off season (spring, autumn and winter) the heated and cooled facility is open the local community can use. It accommodates meetings, smaller venues, as well as concerts, exhibitions Since the 1950s, the Balaton area has been a field of architectural innovations and experiments (port facilities, restaurants, etc.) in material use, form and function.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

This tradition is continued by THE ZAM. It refers with its bubble-shaped mass and metal casing to metal artifacts (pots, trappings, earrings) found near the site in a significant 6th-century (Scythian–age) cemetery. The Scythian–age objects will be showcased in the garden.

© Tamás Bujnovszky
© Tamás Bujnovszky

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Zamárdi, 8621 Hungary

Studio A4
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerHungary
Cite: "The Zam! Community Center / Studio A4" 14 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952868/the-zam-community-center-studio-a4> ISSN 0719-8884

