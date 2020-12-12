Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. China
  5. Huangling New District Kindergarten / BIAD

Huangling New District Kindergarten / BIAD

Save this project
Huangling New District Kindergarten / BIAD

activity filed. Image © Zhi Xia2F roof. Image © Zhi Xiaatrium. Image © Zhi Xiareading corner. Image © Zhi Xia+ 38

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Yan'an, China
  • Architects: BIAD
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  7461
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Zhi Xia, Hua Shi
  • Architect In Charge:Hua Shi
  • Design Team:Hua Shi, Fan Yang, Yishuang Chu, Linzhi Zhang, Lu Wang, Chen Liang, Qi Zhang
  • Structural Design:Meng Yu, Mengqian Fang
  • Landscape Design:Hua Shi, Fan Yang, Yishuang Chu, Chen Liang
  • City:Yan'an
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
activity filed. Image © Zhi Xia
activity filed. Image © Zhi Xia

Origin
Huangling New District Kindergarten is a design practice based on the current situation of primary education in Northern Shaanxi. It is a new kind of kindergarten which not only contains the hopes of the masses from this rapidly developing county in the northern part of China, but also reflects the determination of the local government to do concrete things for its people.

Save this picture!
northeastern side. Image © Zhi Xia
northeastern side. Image © Zhi Xia

Project Site
Huangling County is located in the south of Yan’an, as a symbol of Chinese civilization. Situated between Qiao Mountains, and covered by Ju River, the whole county is established around the valley. The location of Huangling New District Kindergarten is also surrounded by such geographical environment, with a narrow and long piece of land   between two mountains, with an inclination angle of 45 ℃ to the north and south direction. Large trees are kept there, which are rare resources of landscape.

Save this picture!
ramp. Image © Zhi Xia
ramp. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
ramp. Image © Zhi Xia
ramp. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
2F roof. Image © Zhi Xia
2F roof. Image © Zhi Xia

Spatial Strategy
In such surrounding environment, Huangling New District Kindergarten intervenes in the site in a free and open attitude, corresponding to the natural and educational contents in the level of space and environment design.

Save this picture!
axonometrical section diagram
axonometrical section diagram
Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Hua Shi
atrium. Image © Hua Shi
Save this picture!
atrium. Image © Zhi Xia
atrium. Image © Zhi Xia

The units for students’ daily life are the center of the space for study and life in the whole kindergarten. Its design avoids the excessive emphasis on the sense of form in activity units which generally can be seen in most kindergartens nowadays. Instead, it integrates the units into overall space planning. An open atrium of three layers together with sufficient sunshine serves as the center of the space, connecting all the open activity units. The concepts of floors or grades are blurred here. It can become a community for children of different ages to learn and play, and grow up together during this process. The sunny atrium dispels the space pressure brought by the high density, and the full openness makes the place more relaxing and comfortable and provides a rich background for education. Light becomes the medium of communication between the space and nature. The changing skylight frame creates rich lights and shades, reminding the children inside the space as time passes.

Save this picture!
children playing on the stairs. Image © Hua Shi
children playing on the stairs. Image © Hua Shi
Save this picture!
children playing on the corridor. Image © Hua Shi
children playing on the corridor. Image © Hua Shi

As for the public learning area, it is much freer. A one-story high building contains the public functional spaces of the kindergarten, such as the music & sports room, the library, the handcraft room, etc. In the space planning, our design breaks the traditional concept of functional classrooms, and replaces it with a free flowing and open space equipped with compound functions. The functions are interrelated and influenced by each other, creating conditions for diversified learning.

Save this picture!
3F platform. Image © Zhi Xia
3F platform. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
classroom interior. Image © Zhi Xia
classroom interior. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
classroom interior. Image © Zhi Xia
classroom interior. Image © Zhi Xia

As kindergarten in a county with inconvenient transportation, its design strategy acts on the natural and cultural level, applying more to the local conditions. As architecture for kids, the project is full of warm design contents, such as atrium ith sufficient sunshine, indoor and outdoor space which are “seeing and being seen”, game ramp surrounding the trees, stairs for contact, free and open roof, blackboard that can be scribbled on at will, warm and comfortable book conner, convenient toilet…, vivid scenes of study and life are carefully arranged everywhere.

Save this picture!
activity room. Image © Zhi Xia
activity room. Image © Zhi Xia
Save this picture!
rest space. Image © Zhi Xia
rest space. Image © Zhi Xia

Materials and Construction
Considering financial limitation and local construction level, no more special attempts were made on the materials and construction. In harmony with the sufficient sunshine in Northern Shaanxi and its simple building structure, the facade of the buildings adopts the most simple and bright white painting.

Save this picture!
axonometric
axonometric
Save this picture!
reading corner. Image © Zhi Xia
reading corner. Image © Zhi Xia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yan'an, Shaanxi Province, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
BIAD
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenChina
Cite: "Huangling New District Kindergarten / BIAD" 12 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952803/huangling-new-district-kindergarten-biad> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

lower level ramp. Image © Zhi Xia

黄陵县新区幼儿园 / BIAD第六建筑设计院

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream