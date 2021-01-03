Beiriz House / Raulino Silva

+ 35

Houses • Póvoa de Varzim, Portugal Architects: Raulino Silva

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: João Morgado

Text description provided by the architects. The allotment of Violantas was designed along a street with lots on both sides and is located in the parish of Beiriz. The surrounding area has fields for cultivating corn and grass, but to the west in the distance you can already see the “towers” of the city, in Póvoa de Varzim.

The narrow and long lot, with a wide area for implantation and construction, made it possible to organize the volumes according to the needs of single-family housing. In the street, it was mandatory to maintain and rebuild the granite wall that separates the parking area and the car circulation area.

The entrance on the North side made it possible to open the interior spaces for the best solar orientation (South and West), protecting the home from the north wind and also from the noise of the road on the east side.

On the lower floor, the corridor on the north side with the suspended stairs connecting to the upper floor, allows communication between the various spaces. In the front area we have the living and dining room, next to the kitchen that opens onto the outside deck of the pool. In the rear area we have the closed garage for two cars, the technical area and the laundry. On this floor we have another small room facing the pool and a bathroom.

On the top floor, we have two volumes, on the back volume we have the three suites with dressing rooms and a common balcony open to the South, over the pool. In the volume next to the street we have the office that extends to the terrace over the living room.