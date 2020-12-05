Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Park Way House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Park Way House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

Save this project
Park Way House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo

© Joana França© Joana França© Joana França© Joana França+ 25

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Houses, House Interiors
Brazil
  • Architects: ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  279
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Joana França
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Knauf, Cerâmica Portinari, Eliane Revestimentos, Ibratin Tintas e Texturas, Mareli Esquadrias, Multistone, Portobello, Tintas Coral
  • Lead Architect:Eder Rodrigues de Alencar, André Velloso Ramos
  • Design Team:Eder Rodrigues de Alencar, André Velloso Ramos, Izabela Brettas, Marcelo Braga
  • Structural Engineering:Emival Jacobina Rodrigues
  • Instalations:Grid Engenharia
  • Landscape:Quinta Arquitetura Design e Paisagismo
  • Collaborators:Mateus Reis, Gabriel Lordelo, Isabella Derenusson, Victor Itonaga e Luan Torres
  • Country:Brazil
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located far from the urban center of the city, in the Park Way neighborhood, whose predominant occupation is of single-family residences. The goal of the project, in line with the interests of the clients, was to build a single-story house with low construction costs, in order to adequately occupy a 2062-square-meter plot of land.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The goal is met with the positioning of a single volume, a rectangular prism, placed near the front border of the site and parallel to the street. This way, two desired experiences are promoted: one with the street, more austere and controlled, and a more open and generous one, facing the existing vegetation at the back of the lot.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Planta
Planta
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

The internal spaces were arranged through a rigid structural modulation, based on spans that vary between 3, 6 and 12 meters, as well as some voids, whose function is to carry out the lay-out of the program, creating the internal gardens, and establishing the relationship with the street and the open backyard area. The structural modulation, associated with traditional construction techniques, and local established construction knowledge and materials, resulted in a low construction cost, thus helping to achieve one of the important project premises.

Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França
Save this picture!
Section AA
Section AA
Save this picture!
© Joana França
© Joana França

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo
Office

Products

WoodGlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Park Way House / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo" [Casa Park Way / ArqBr Arquitetura e Urbanismo] 05 Dec 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952595/park-way-house-arqbr-arquitetura-e-urbanismo> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream