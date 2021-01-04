Deep Blue Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

+ 9

Text description provided by the architects. The Deep Blue is a sea food restaurant located in the very center of Lisbon, just few meters away from the beautiful centenary olive tree where genius writer Saramago rests in peace.

On this dreamily location, the restaurant, with a design inspired by the old French seafood restaurants, and offering a menu of exquisite Portuguese soul, breathes an air that oscillates between the French Bohème and the Portuguese Saudade.

The intense blue that surrounds the space calls for a marine calm atmosphere that is enjoyed in every corner with the eyes and the palate. The wooden slat base and the stone points give to the space the necessary quality to allow the diner to feel in a cozy atmosphere, in the safety of a warm boat in the middle of the rough sea.

Lighting also plays a fundamental role, with its vintage style, with long golden chains and large glass balls, it will be in charge of collecting the space in an atmosphere of mystical luxury from another era. Finally, the mirrors, the golden accessories and the fabrics of the different furnishings will give a touch of brightness and spaciousness to the whole space.