Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. Portugal
  5. Deep Blue Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

Deep Blue Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

Save this project
Deep Blue Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico

© Gonçalo Henriques© Gonçalo Henriques© Gonçalo Henriques© Gonçalo Henriques+ 9

  • Curated by Matheus Pereira
Restaurant
Lisbon, Portugal
Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

Text description provided by the architects. The Deep Blue is a sea food restaurant located in the very center of Lisbon, just few meters away from the beautiful centenary olive tree where genius writer Saramago rests in peace.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

On this dreamily location, the restaurant, with a design inspired by the old French seafood restaurants, and offering a menu of exquisite Portuguese soul, breathes an air that oscillates between the French Bohème and the Portuguese Saudade.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

The intense blue that surrounds the space calls for a marine calm atmosphere that is enjoyed in every corner with the eyes and the palate. The wooden slat base and the stone points give to the space the necessary quality to allow the diner to feel in a cozy atmosphere, in the safety of a warm boat in the middle of the rough sea.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

Lighting also plays a fundamental role, with its vintage style, with long golden chains and large glass balls, it will be in charge of collecting the space in an atmosphere of mystical luxury from another era. Finally, the mirrors, the golden accessories and the fabrics of the different furnishings will give a touch of brightness and spaciousness to the whole space.

Save this picture!
© Gonçalo Henriques
© Gonçalo Henriques

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Lisbon, Portugal

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Contacto Atlântico
Office

Products

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantPortugal
Cite: "Deep Blue Restaurant / Contacto Atlântico" [Restaurante Deep Blue / Contacto Atlântico] 04 Jan 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952455/deep-blue-restaurant-contacto-atlantico> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream