Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Dos Casas Quimilar / S+S arquitectas

Dos Casas Quimilar / S+S arquitectas

Save this project
Dos Casas Quimilar / S+S arquitectas
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán© Luis Barandiarán+ 26

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses
City Bell, Argentina
  • Architects: S+S arquitectas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Chaos Group, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Alucam, Casa Brea, Ceramicos La Plata, DAMITECH, Hormigonera platense, La Industrial, Miksa, Sanicentro, Trimble Navigation
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Text description provided by the architects. Our work is the materialization of a housing project within a proposal of two houses in the El Quimilar neighbourhood, on the outskirts of the city of La Plata. Resolved at the same time, the premise aimed to achieve an architecture with identity, which despite being an investment project, did not lose architectural quality.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Respecting the logic of an overall structure, it was decided to generate two units that were different and isolated from each other, thus achieving their individuality and the optimization of the resulting free space in each one of them. Promoting privacy and good sunlight are particularities that, many times, houses lose when they are coupled or when typologies are repeated. For this reason, the focus was placed on these questions, taking these characteristics as preferences of a user that, although indefinite, may be characteristic to this type of urbanization far from the urban area.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán
Save this picture!
Ground Floor
Ground Floor
Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

The optimization of resources and of the built space directed the guidelines towards a compact two-level architecture, which is evident in the resulting image, but incorporating intermediate spaces that guarantee privacy, the necessary sieve of light and visuals, and allows vertical connections in the house.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

An introverted top floor establishes filtered relationships with the exterior, cut out by the concrete block, giving rise to the development of the most private functions. The more extroverted ground floor seeks to break the limits established by its roof to give freedom to the most public activities. The floorplan of the ground floor extends and escapes from the pure prism of the upper floor, articulating uses, assembling accesses, directing expansions and visuals, establishing perceptual limits that exceed the built material (the carpentry), thus expanding the spatial perception of the interiors.

Save this picture!
Section A
Section A
Save this picture!
Section B
Section B

Despite being a small house, the project strategies try to generate a contribution to the user's living experience, generating environments of maximum comfort.

Save this picture!
© Luis Barandiarán
© Luis Barandiarán

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
S+S arquitectas
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Dos Casas Quimilar / S+S arquitectas" [Dos Casas Quimilar / S+S arquitectas] 30 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952281/dos-casas-quimilar-s-plus-s-arquitectas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream