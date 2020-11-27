X-House / NH Village Architects

+ 31

Design Team: Tran Dai Nghia, Nguyen Phuong Hieu, Pham Thu Trang

Site Area: 1200 m2

Country: Vietnam

Using local wood to design a warmly and friendly house

The house is located in a rural area of Phu Tho province, in the north of Vietnam. This design aims to use Xoan – a kind of local wood in Vietnamese name (Scientific name is Melia azedarach) as main material to create a warmly and friendly space, in harmony with the surrounding.

Xoan – frequently used in many vernacular houses in the region - is cheap and fast growing. It is soft but once treated in the right way; it becomes durable, lasting for a long time.The design team worked closely with the owner to buy raw material and follow the traditional wood treatment process from beginning. In order to build a stable, economical project, the roofing is supported by a high bridge structure that is partly made with concrete. The walls are made with exposed red brick, while all other elements like the doors, window frames and furniture are made with Xoan.

Recently, Wood material used in Vietnam is mostly imported from overseas due to the lack of wood from the country forest. By using this way, we hope to encourage using local material for a sustainable cycle.

House for traditional function while serving as guest house.

The house accommodates a large family with an Altar space – a solemn worship space in Vietnamese houses. As traditional culture in the region, the house is expected to be a place where family annual events are organized. At the first floor, Altar space and dining-living room link to each other and to the central yard in the front so that people can flexibly move around or extend activities. Utilities like kitchen, storage area and two main bedrooms are positioned at the backside of the house. Three guest rooms are placed at the second level where the occupant can look over to the surrounding lush vegetation.

Yard-Garden-House in Zigzag formation to maximize experience of enjoying landscape

With the area of 1200m2, surrounded by rural landscape, both the indoor and outdoor circulation were planned in a zigzag formation in order to achieve flexibility in movement.

Material of wall and yard are used exposed red brick, kind of popular material but make the landscape warmly. The trees planted in the garden are also chosen from local trees.

Front yard plays an important role in terms of access to the house and traffic within it. The Altar room along with the large living- dining room can be accessed from the central yard, allowing residents to move easily and freely on the ground floor. The door system is designed flexibly, opening and closing in separate parts, to meet the needs and preferences of the family. Furthermore, every door contains a small window that slides open to control the air and light within the interior efficiently.