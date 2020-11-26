Submit a Project Advertise
Colours of My Life Apartment / WY-TO architects

Colours of My Life Apartment / WY-TO architects

© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers© Frank Pinckers+ 42

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Renovation, Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Singapore
  • Architects: WY-TO architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Frank Pinckers
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Hafary, Lamitak, An Huat, Lian Seng Hin, Trimble Navigation
  • Architect In Charge:Yann Follain, Dan Chan, Lea Samon
  • Design Team:Yann Follain, Dan Chan, Lea Samson
  • Contractor:Just Build
  • Country:Singapore
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

Text description provided by the architects. This project aimed to reinvent segregated enclosed zones into an integrated and connected space, thereby enhancing the quality of the abode. The removal of existing partitions walls that separated the kitchen from the living room and stairwell was an integral part of the design solution to create seamless continuity of a unified space. The display shelf unit that spans across the living room and kitchen area to further open up space.

© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers
First Floor Plan
First Floor Plan
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

The unique flooring and integrated cabinet in the rooms throughout the 2nd storey allowed for the sectioning of a guest room, with a hidden bed and partition that extends from the cabinets. The continuity of the cabinet unit is integral in carrying connectivity and cohesion throughout the space. 

© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

The bold colour palette used is also pivotal in helping to conceive a space that is vibrant and dynamic, while the bathrooms adopted lighter hues to give a touch of softness.

© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers
Second Floor Plan
Second Floor Plan
© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

The design was done with a thorough understanding of how the homeowners envisioned the usage of the space, along with paying the utmost attention to details in designing and providing sustainable solutions. For example, taking into consideration the tropical climate and designing an integrated space that optimizes natural ventilation and light to reduce the usage of air-conditioning and lighting. With all of these strategies implemented through thoughtful and clever design, the space transforms into a lively yet intimate abode of character, a dwelling that compliments the homeowners’ individualities.

© Frank Pinckers
© Frank Pinckers

Cite: "Colours of My Life Apartment / WY-TO architects" 26 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952166/colours-of-my-life-apartment-wy-to-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

