Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Aldo Beach House / Wittman Estes

Aldo Beach House / Wittman Estes

Save this project
Aldo Beach House / Wittman Estes

© Andrew Pogue© Andrew Pogue© Andrew Pogue© Andrew Pogue+ 36

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Bangor, United States
  • Architects: Wittman Estes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2021
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Andrew Pogue
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Ikea, AGS Stainless Steel Railing, Frank Lumber the Door Store, Lindal, Saarinen, Thermory Decking, Trimble
  • Design Team:Matt Wittman, Jody Estes, Ashton Wesley
  • Structural Engineer:J Welch Engineering LLC
  • Builder:Jack Colgrove Construction
  • City:Bangor
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Text description provided by the architects. Aldo Beach House transforms a 1940s beach house into a new multi-generational home—doubling the livable area while lightly touching the delicate ecology of the waterfront. Two shifting wings hover over the hillside and beach supported by thin steel columns and pin piles. Located on the eastern shore of Hood Canal near the Bangor submarine base, the new beach house includes the original two-bedroom structure for an expanded program of two new bedrooms, two bathrooms, and flex space. The design consists of three distinct parts: the original footprint, and the two projecting wings: the first a south ground floor addition, and the second an upper-level master suite to the north.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Solving the Regional Problem of Building on a Fragile Shoreline. The house represents a regional northwest problem of building on a fragile shoreline. “Due to the complex constraints of the shoreline exemption, we kept to the existing footprint, expanding the house only from the existing structure,” says Matt Wittman, Principal at Wittman Estes. “As a result, all new square footage is supported by compact pier foundations on pin piles.” Native plantings and drought tolerant species were brought in to mitigate site disturbance and increase the ecological function of the site.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

The architects wanted the site preservation to extend beyond the footprint and into the materials of the building itself. Local cedar, quintessential to a northwest house, wears naturally with the wet and dry seasons. Stainless steel and concrete provide a maritime accent to the wood materials. Through the use of naturally weathering materials, the life of the building was extended while allowing ease of maintenance for the users.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue
Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

A Place for Relatives, Neighbors, and Friends. The clients, both grandparents, and retirees wanted a place of retreat and welcome. “Like many northwest families, that meant designing various indoor and outdoor spaces for their children, future grandchildren, neighbors, and friends,” says Wittman. The new wings of the house create a layering of community and privacy through guest bedrooms for friends, a bunk room and play area for kids, and an outdoor kitchen and deck for communal meals with neighbors. Two additions extend out of the original structure to meet this need – shaping shared spaces alongside rooms for reflection and privacy.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Two decks seamlessly elongate the use of the adjacent spaces for encouraging late-night conversations next to an outdoor kitchen. The original structure interplays throughout. Reclaimed pine flooring draws the Olympic forest to the interior. The existing brick chimneys blend into this palette, evoking timelessness and strength, representing the unique transformation of the house. The adaptive reuse of the Aldo Beach House sought a careful integration of the familiar with the modern, bringing the old and new together on the shoreline of Hood Canal.

Save this picture!
© Andrew Pogue
© Andrew Pogue

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Wittman Estes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited States
Cite: "Aldo Beach House / Wittman Estes" 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952074/aldo-beach-house-wittman-estes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream