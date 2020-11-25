The Courtyard House / Studio Saxe

+ 21

Design Director: Benjamin G. Saxe

Builder : JIMACO

Structural Engineer : Sotela Alfaro Ltda.

Electromechanical Engineer: Dynamo Studio

Landscape: Vida Design Studio

City: Nosara

Country: Costa Rica

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Eco-conscious family business Andaluz commissioned Studio Saxe to create experiences around architectural designs that harness the power of the environment to create life-changing experiences.

Concept. The Andaluz brand is all about meaningful and real experiences that combine comfortable human habitation with a deep connection to the surrounding landscape. A series of homes were carefully placed around existing trees on a hill top which brings ocean and jungle views inwards whilst creating a sense of comfort and security for the inhabitants.

Design. The Courtyard House is cleverly designed to work within existing trees creating an inward-looking landscape but also generating connections to the outside jungle. By diffusing boundaries between in-door and out-door spaces, the home allows the natural and the man-made to coexist in harmony. Two horizontal pavilions joined by a protected internal Garden create a Contemporary Tropical Design that both blends and highlights its surroundings.

The Andaluz Brand is known for its durable and long-lasting construction methods as well as high-quality materials. All these factors come together seamlessly to enhance the experience of the inhabitants and to create longevity which is focused on low maintenance and a high level of comfort.

Sustainability. Every home is designed with a high level of bioclimatic design through the understanding of natural phenomena such as wind, sun, and geological aspects to be able to protect and integrate the homes where necessary and open up and close were needed to create comfort without the use of energy. Both Studio Saxe and Andaluz believe that beauty and experience are intrinsic forms of sustainability that enhance the human experience and will last through the times.