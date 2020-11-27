Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. A + C Residence / buckandsimple

A + C Residence / buckandsimple

Save this project
A + C Residence / buckandsimple

© Simon Whitbread© Simon Whitbread© Simon Whitbread© Simon Whitbread+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation, House Interiors
Seaforth, Australia
  • Architects: buckandsimple
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Simon Whitbread
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Blackbutt timber, Hepvette Steel
  • Design Team:buckandsimple
  • Clients:Amy Gye and Christian de la Rica Gustafsson
  • Engineering:tn made building co.
  • Consultants:SDA Structures
  • City:Seaforth
  • Country:Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. This beautiful example of mid-century modernism has been given a considered renovation to ensure it stands the test of time and stays true to its history. The A+C Residence involved modest alterations and additions to an existing single-family home in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. The clients were enamoured with the existing mid-century modern style of the home and sought to update it in a way that further exemplifies this era.

Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread
Save this picture!
Axo
Axo
Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

The response takes a restrained approach, improving the liveability, solar access, and environmental performance of the residence while retaining its existing charm. The design included dropping the original pitch roof to a flat profile roof with slender circular column supports, framed by crisp white fascias.

Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

Layered beneath, a new timber pergola extends, framing and animating the entry to the home with an interplay of light and shadow. These floating, overlapping planes enhance the horizontal expression of the home in keeping with the era while refreshing the overall appearance.

Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

Fine timber batten detailing is added throughout; linking and providing privacy for the family while large circular skylights and period-correct custom staircase details add a final layer of refinement of the mid-century modern character.

Save this picture!
© Simon Whitbread
© Simon Whitbread

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
buckandsimple
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsAustralia
Cite: "A + C Residence / buckandsimple" 27 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/952003/a-plus-c-residence-buckandsimple> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream