Lupita House / Binomio Taller

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Restoration, House Interiors, Detail
Merida, Mexico
  • Architects: Binomio Taller
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Green-B, Grupo Tenerife, Grupo Vitrum, Joma Carpintería, Mosaicos La Peninsular, Trimble
  • Lead Architects:Maya Ruz Baker, Raquel Rodríguez Rivas
  • Engineering:Aedis Ingeniería
  • Collaborators:Maya Ruz, Raquel Rodríguez, Carlos Sarzo, Daniel Moguel, Alejandro Ramírez, Grupo Vitrum, Joma Carpintería, Green-B.
  • City:Merida
  • Country:Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Merida, Yucatan’s Historic Center, Casa Lupita pays tribute to the classic colonial architecture of its historic neighborhoods. This project involved restoration as well as architectural, interior, furniture and landscape design.

Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
The conceptual premise of the project is the juxtaposition of colonial and contemporary architecture.  The nineteenth century “casona” was restored, the add-on that was built during the 1960s was demolished to give way to the original central patio layout, traditional in this type of building. 

Longitudinal Section
Longitudinal Section
The facade was remodeled to preserve the essence of the elements of colonial homes of the time, and place it within the context of the neighborhood: doors and windows are based on the traditional design, the traditional moldings are represented by horizontal slits and the baseboard is reinterpreted using white concrete.

The original construction houses the social area, comprised by the living room, family room, kitchen and the artist’s studio. This space establishes visual continuity with the project, erasing the boundaries between interior and exterior. 

The new construction comprises the private areas, housing two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a private roofgarden. The terraceand pool are the link between the social, private and outdoor areas.

Project location

Address:Merida, Yuc., Mexico

Binomio Taller
