Lupita House / Binomio Taller

+ 19

Restoration, House Interiors, Detail • Merida, Mexico Architects: Binomio Taller

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 320 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Green-B , Grupo Tenerife , Grupo Vitrum , Joma Carpintería , Mosaicos La Peninsular , Trimble Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Maya Ruz Baker, Raquel Rodríguez Rivas

Engineering: Aedis Ingeniería

Collaborators: Maya Ruz, Raquel Rodríguez, Carlos Sarzo, Daniel Moguel, Alejandro Ramírez, Grupo Vitrum, Joma Carpintería, Green-B.

City: Merida

Country: Mexico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Merida, Yucatan’s Historic Center, Casa Lupita pays tribute to the classic colonial architecture of its historic neighborhoods. This project involved restoration as well as architectural, interior, furniture and landscape design.

The conceptual premise of the project is the juxtaposition of colonial and contemporary architecture. The nineteenth century “casona” was restored, the add-on that was built during the 1960s was demolished to give way to the original central patio layout, traditional in this type of building.

The facade was remodeled to preserve the essence of the elements of colonial homes of the time, and place it within the context of the neighborhood: doors and windows are based on the traditional design, the traditional moldings are represented by horizontal slits and the baseboard is reinterpreted using white concrete.

The original construction houses the social area, comprised by the living room, family room, kitchen and the artist’s studio. This space establishes visual continuity with the project, erasing the boundaries between interior and exterior.

The new construction comprises the private areas, housing two bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and a private roofgarden. The terraceand pool are the link between the social, private and outdoor areas.