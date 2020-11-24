Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. China
  5. NEOBRIDGE Hotel / XING DESIGN

NEOBRIDGE Hotel / XING DESIGN

Save this project
NEOBRIDGE Hotel / XING DESIGN

the bridge. Image © Shengliang Sufacade sunset. Image © Shengliang Suguestroom facade. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGNentrance. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN+ 41

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Hotels, Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: XING DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shengliang Su
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: MATZ FORM
  • Lead Architect:Xing Xiong
  • Design Team:Xing Xiong, Qichen Cao, Mo Chen, Sheng Lei, Qingyu Cai, Lei Zhang, Ziai Huang, Wenxuan Huang, Yilan Tao, Yuan Tao, Xuezi Li, Lu Yue (Visual), Yuchu Wang (Model)
  • Engineering:Huayu Hua
  • Heavy Current Engineering:Yan Luo
  • Water Supply And Drainage Design:Xueliang Li
  • Decoration:Sang Ge, Zile Ye
  • Client:Hotel Duxiana Shanghai
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
facade sunset. Image © Shengliang Su
facade sunset. Image © Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. NEOBRIDGE is an experiment on the relationship between the hotel and the city. The “bridge” is the theme and the solution.

The Origin. The project is located at Caojiadu, Shanghai, with St. Michael’s Cathedral in the front and a residential garden facing Suzhou Creek in the back. Our goal is to create a comfortable but dramatic space in between two high rises while keeping the building’s original massing and form unchanged.

Save this picture!
facade. Image © Shengliang Su
facade. Image © Shengliang Su

The problems of the original structure are its low floor height and repressive basement. Hence, we opened up the entire first floor to form a continuous vertical space with a bridge in the bridge. Underneath the bridge is an inner extension of the city; across from the bridge is the hotel, at a distance to the clamor.

Save this picture!
under the bridge. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
under the bridge. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
the bridge. Image © Shengliang Su
the bridge. Image © Shengliang Su

Walking across the bridge therefore becomes the visual center, a sense of ritual as well as the theme of the hotel.

Save this picture!
peek at the bridge. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
peek at the bridge. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
entrance. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
entrance. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
entrance. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
entrance. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

The Riverbank and Waterfall. Spaces and materials are expressed based upon the story of “bridge.” It is intended to create a waterfall facade impression in the concrete urban context. The curtain wall is by glass bricks, which balance the privacy and lightness.

Save this picture!
underwater metaphor. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
underwater metaphor. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

“Waterfall” is carried through both exterior and interior design, in which various materials and finishes expressed different conditions of movement: falling water, underwater, and at the bank. The water current is also implied within each room: the walls of bathrooms are made of handmade azure glazed tiles and watermark glass, reflecting the soft movement of the river onto the walls.

Save this picture!
underwater metaphor. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
underwater metaphor. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
material detail. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
material detail. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Drama, Practicism, and Construction. Solving the layout of rooms is a game with existing pipes and wires. In order to achieve maximum floor height, the original concrete is exposed nakedly. The bathrooms and air-conditioning pipelines are inserted as integral boxes. Most importantly, no louver can be found within the entire building as they all hide within the gaps between materials.

Save this picture!
handrail. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
handrail. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
staircase. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
staircase. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

The mullion walls on the southern façade contain two operable windows which are specifically designed to maintain a complete water-falling appearance when opened. Other details in the rooms include openings on the balcony wall and two overlooking rooms above the bridge, as well as a triangular mirrored window expanding one’s visual experience of a tiny space.

Save this picture!
south guestroom. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
south guestroom. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
Save this picture!
guestroom. Image © Shengliang Su
guestroom. Image © Shengliang Su

There are a few surprising set up in the hotel: a mirror periscope window in the darkest room reflecting the exterior landscape; little openings in the courtyards where can handshake with neighbors; strip windows people can peek at the bar and bridge, etc.

Save this picture!
glass block facade interior. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN
glass block facade interior. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:59 Wanhangdu Rd, Putuo District, Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
XING DESIGN
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsHotels InteriorsChina
Cite: "NEOBRIDGE Hotel / XING DESIGN" 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951893/neobridge-hotel-xing-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

under the bridge. Image Courtesy of XING DESIGN

上海桥酒店 / 行之建筑设计工作室

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream