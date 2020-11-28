Wivina / architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu + jo taillieu architecten

•
Dilbeek, Belgium
-
- Area: 14800 m²
- Year: 2016
- Photographs: Filip Dujardin
- Engineering:Studiebureau Mouton, Daidalos-Peutz, Istema
- City:Dilbeek
- Country:Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. An old abbey. The few historical buildings make space clearly for a cross-shaped building. A shifted cross. At the same time, the right corner giving space to the most original buildings.
A façade, no different than the façade of that old abbey. But still different. But still itself. A transcription of façade of that old abbey.