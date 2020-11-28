Wivina / architecten De Vylder Vinck Taillieu + jo taillieu architecten

+ 21

Engineering: Studiebureau Mouton, Daidalos-Peutz, Istema

City: Dilbeek

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. An old abbey. The few historical buildings make space clearly for a cross-shaped building. A shifted cross. At the same time, the right corner giving space to the most original buildings.

A façade, no different than the façade of that old abbey. But still different. But still itself. A transcription of façade of that old abbey.