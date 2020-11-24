Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Belgium
  5. tmSN House / BLAF Architecten

tmSN House / BLAF Architecten

Save this project
tmSN House / BLAF Architecten

© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert© Stijn Bollaert+ 20

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
  • Stability :Tecclem
  • City:Sint-Niklaas
  • Country:Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Text description provided by the architects. A typical challenge for Belgian cities today is to make their 19th and early 20th-century urban fabric more liveable and sustainable, without driving away all economic or manufacturing activities. Most of these areas are characterized by a mix of industry and housing, high land occupation, hardening of open space, and soil pollution. Today most of the industry has moved away from these areas and the infrastructure over time has been parcelled out to small-scale private owners. “Pitting” is one of the strategies that many cities include in their urban policies for these areas, trying to avoid tabula rasa. The tmSN house does so in a radical way.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

BLAF has since long been working on the idea of the casco as a sustainable format for architecture. In this case, the casco was a given. The L-shaped plot was almost 100% occupied. The building facing the street was a house, and all the other buildings behind it were manufacturing space.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

With surgical precision, the least valuable parts were cut away to generate light and open space on the plot. The most valuable parts were consolidated and made empty and amenable. This “pitting” operation created a small “Hinterhof”, an ideal environment for a family home. The house facing the street was refurbished as a workspace (group practice for psychiatry).

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert
Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Like a snail in its shell, a new timber frame construction was fitted into these casco’s, making an interior space for a home. The intermediate spaces between the casco and the timber frame home generate new relations between inside and outside, helps to organize the program on the plot, and make the raw brick of the casco visible from the interior.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

The open spaces that were created are used for water management and greenery. They help in fighting urban heat stress and increase biodiversity.

Save this picture!
© Stijn Bollaert
© Stijn Bollaert

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BLAF Architecten
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBelgium
Cite: "tmSN House / BLAF Architecten" 24 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951851/tmsn-house-blaf-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream