  Pavilion Russian Creativity Week 2020 / SKNYPL

Pavilion Russian Creativity Week 2020 / SKNYPL

Pavilion Russian Creativity Week 2020 / SKNYPL
© Anna Mikheeva
  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Moscow, Russia
  • Architects: SKNYPL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Anna Mikheeva
  • Lead Architects:Aleksandr Skrylnik, Azamat Nyrov, Aleksandr Plotkin, Marcelo Rueda
  • Design Team:Aleksandr Skrylnik, Azamat Nyrov, Aleksandr Plotkin, Marcelo Rueda
  • Clients:Russian Creativity Week
  • Collaborators:Vladimir Plotkin, Brand New World Salon
  • City:Moscow
  • Country:Russia
© Anna Mikheeva
Text description provided by the architects. In September 2020, the first-ever Russian Festival of Creative Industries was held in Gorky Park. The event brought together many representatives of various institutions and foundations, as well as leaders of the creative class who support and develop projects in the industry.

© Anna Mikheeva
Pavilion type A - Plan / Section
Pavilion type A - Plan / Section
© Anna Mikheeva
14 volumes - thematic lecture halls were created for the festival, as well as pavilions that include meeting areas, press booths, and an information center. Three days of events, lectures, educational programs, exhibitions, and master classes were held, which attracted a wide audience. The goal was to create a festival with memorable objects in a difficult epidemiological situation.

© Anna Mikheeva
© Anna Mikheeva
The polyhedral pavilions have a high ceiling plane and a colorful interior for lectures, and their composition transforms the waterfront. The sloping facades allowed the events to be partially open to the public and provided several means of egress to comply with the Russian building and sanitary code. Each lecture hall has a total capacity of 60 visitors, taking into account the need for social distance.

© Anna Mikheeva
© Anna Mikheeva
The pavilions are executed in various colors, and emanate a vivid glow at night, transforming the view of Gorky Park and creating an otherworldly atmosphere. The color scheme simplifies navigation, and the transit path between the pavilions allows visitors to go through the lecture halls and easily arrive at other zones of the festival. The pavilions are arranged so that in the event of a queue there is enough space to maintain proper social distancing protocols.

© Anna Mikheeva
The Russian Festival of Creative Industries is an event that will be held not only in Moscow but throughout Russia. Having that in mind, the pavilions were built of Layher quick-fit scaffolding and covered with waterproof fabric, which can be easily disassembled and assembled anywhere.

© Anna Mikheeva
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Gorky Park, Krymsky Val, 9, Moscow, Russia

Cite: "Pavilion Russian Creativity Week 2020 / SKNYPL" 23 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951848/pavilion-russian-creativity-week-2020-sknypl> ISSN 0719-8884

