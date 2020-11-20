Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. OMA Designs Miami Beach’s First Underwater Sculpture Park

OMA Designs Miami Beach’s First Underwater Sculpture Park

Save this article
OMA Designs Miami Beach’s First Underwater Sculpture Park

OMA and Shohei Shigematsu have designed a proposal for Miami Beach’s first underwater sculpture park and artificial reef in Florida. Working with Ximena Caminos and BlueLab Preservation Society, the project will function as an artificial reef to protect and preserve Miami’s marine life and coastal resilience. Called ReefLine, the design will be a new 7-mile underwater public sculpture park, snorkel trail and artificial reef located off Miami Beach’s shoreline.

Courtesy of OMACourtesy of OMACourtesy of OMACourtesy of OMA+ 6

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

As the design team outlines, the large-scale environmental public art project was conceived by Ximena Caminos, who will serve as the project’s artistic director. Led by Shohei Shigematsu, OMA will design the ReefLine’s masterplan alongisde marine biologists, researchers, architects and coastal engineers. It will be made as a critical habitat for endangered reef organisms, promoting biodiversity and enhancing coastal resilience with a series of geometric, concrete modular units. These units can be deployed and stacked following the topography of the sea bed.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

Shohei Shigematsu, OMA Partner, said: “We are excited to collaborate again with Ximena on a project that brings together culture and community. The ReefLine is unique because it brings attention to and mitigates the dangers of climate change in Miami, while simultaneously enriching the city’s vivid art scene. We look forward to working with the diverse group of experts and professionals on our first underwater cultural masterplan and sculpture.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of OMA
Courtesy of OMA

The ReefLine was made in collaboration with Coral Morphologic and University of Miami Researchers, and it is supported by the City of Miami Beach. OMA notes that the project will be completed in phases, with the first mile slated to open December 2021. The first phase will open with permanent installations by Argentine conceptual artist Leandro Erlich (b. 1973) and Shohei Shigematsu/OMA.

News via OMA

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Eric Baldwin
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Eric Baldwin. "OMA Designs Miami Beach’s First Underwater Sculpture Park" 20 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951804/oma-designs-miami-beachs-first-underwater-sculpture-park> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream