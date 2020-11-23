Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
  Additi Offices / Kraft Architectes

Additi Offices / Kraft Architectes

Additi Offices / Kraft Architectes

© Judith Bormand© Judith Bormand© Judith Bormand© Judith Bormand+ 18

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Offices, Office Buildings
Rennes, France
  Architects: Kraft Architectes
  Area: 7412
  Year: 2020
  Photographs: Judith Bormand
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Joris Ide, Nora, Forbo, Hoyez, Knauf Armstrong, Schuco
  Lead Architects: Kraft Architectes
  Design Team: Kraft Architectes
  Clients: OUEST FRANCE
  Engineering: ANA Ingénierie (BE pluridisciplinaire) / ABEIL (BE VRD)
  City: Rennes
  Country: France
© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

Text description provided by the architects. As written press changes over time Ouest France decided to create its own digital factory called Additi project.   The first French regional newspaper wanted a building capable of adapting to upcoming challenges while staying in their historical site.

© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

The project converts an old industrial garage creating a unique identity.  A metal mesh encompasses the entire building (including the roof) and protects it from the sun. Emergences create rhythm along with the long and narrow building.

© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

The metal frame supplemented by a concrete structure allows flexible floors. A suite of open-plan workspace, modular boxes, and common spaces enhance collaboration and community, as well as areas for private work.

© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand
Section
Section
© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

The double-height central street fills with light the offices on both ground and mezzanine floors.  All offices are scalable: suspended ceiling and ventilation systems serve each space. All pipe networks are visible and accessible above the acoustic panel cover.

© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

The wide openings on the outside and the various entrances create a strong connection with the outside.  The existing vegetation is maintained and reinforced, helping to create a vegetal setting for the project.

© Judith Bormand
© Judith Bormand

Project gallery

Project location

Address: 10 Rue du Breil, 35000 Rennes, France

Kraft Architectes
Office

Steel

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Office buildings France
Cite: "Additi Offices / Kraft Architectes" 23 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951800/additi-offices-kraft-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

