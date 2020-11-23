NMBHD, 1 Plex 3 Noses House / Studio Jean Verville architectes

Save this picture! © Félix Michaud + Studio Jean Verville architectes

Design Team: Tania Paula Garza Rico, Rémi St-Pierre, France Goneau, François Bodlet, Stéphane Piché, Camille Asselin, Samuel Landry, Alexandre Meloche, Alex Lamontagne

Studio Director: Tania Paula Garza Rico

Technical Director: Rémi St-Pierre

Artistic Advisor: France Goneau

Clients: Nancy-Marie Bélanger, Hugo Didier

Engineering: Géniex

City: Montreal

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Aiming to develop a real estate heritage for a young family from Montreal's Rosemont district, the NMBHD project offers spatial investigations reshaping the typology of the Montreal triplex.

The playful approach proposed by the architect enabled Nancy-Marie, Hugo, and little Jules to question their relationship to functionality as well as to compactness within their domestic spaces. “From a non-linear research process, a working team was born, inseparable from a deep friendship." Nancy-Marie, Hugo, and Jules.

NMBHD, 1 plex 3 noses. \ I am a combination of familiar realities, an assemblage of fragments of my neighborhood \ I am a lively citizen, a shared narrative to challenge individuality \ I am a burst plex, tested and approved for compactness \ I am one, two, three gardens, above, below, in front, behind \ I am a studio, youngest of the trio, a conversation with my tabby neighbor \ I am a high-perched terrace apartment, a sprouted hairstyle \ I am a house on the courtyard side, a tower on four levels \ I am a perforated brick tunic, a garland of golden winks \ I am a shadow promenade, an escape for the gardener \ I am an uninhibited family nest, a castle for children, young and old \ I am a living building…

