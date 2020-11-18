Wellness Center / D.LIM architects

+ 18

• South Korea Architects: D.LIM architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 69 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Jun-Hwan Yoon

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk JK Aluminium , Samilkongyoungeng , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Yeonghwan Lim, Sunhyun Kim

Design Team: Ji-Sun Hur, Junho Choi

Clients: Hapcheon-Gun

Engineering: Hana Consulting Engineers Company Limited

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. The wellness center is a small public building, at only 70m2. The building, shaped like a box, provides both an exhibit and resting space for hikers visiting the Odo Mountain in Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea. It is centered evenly around a narrow outdoor area, and creates two simple but functional paths on either side.

The outdoor area subtly lights the indoor area, providing the right amount of light to each section. In the small exhibit section showing a promotional video for the surrounding county, the light is adequately dim. On the other hand, the "healing house" that serves as a resting place for hikers is always lit up by the view of the nearby creek.

Forty metal grates, 4m tall and 1m wide, cover the exterior of the building. It is as simple in material as it is in shape. The metal will absorb the flow of time. It starts black, but will turn a bright orange until settling into a burnt orange. As the surrounding Odo mountain passes through each season, the building too will always evolve.