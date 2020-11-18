Submit a Project Advertise
World
World
Wellness Center / D.LIM architects

Wellness Center / D.LIM architects

  Curated by Hana Abdel
South Korea
  Architects: D.LIM architects
  Area: 69
  Year: 2019
  Photographs: Jun-Hwan Yoon
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, JK Aluminium, Samilkongyoungeng, Trimble Navigation
  Architect In Charge: Yeonghwan Lim, Sunhyun Kim
  Design Team: Ji-Sun Hur, Junho Choi
  Clients: Hapcheon-Gun
  Engineering: Hana Consulting Engineers Company Limited
  Country: South Korea
© Jun-Hwan Yoon
Text description provided by the architects. The wellness center is a small public building, at only 70m2. The building, shaped like a box, provides both an exhibit and resting space for hikers visiting the Odo Mountain in Gyeongsangnam-do, Korea. It is centered evenly around a narrow outdoor area, and creates two simple but functional paths on either side.

© Jun-Hwan Yoon
Plan
Plan
© Jun-Hwan Yoon
The outdoor area subtly lights the indoor area, providing the right amount of light to each section. In the small exhibit section showing a promotional video for the surrounding county, the light is adequately dim. On the other hand, the "healing house" that serves as a resting place for hikers is always lit up by the view of the nearby creek.

© Jun-Hwan Yoon
Horizontal Section a
Horizontal Section a

Forty metal grates, 4m tall and 1m wide, cover the exterior of the building. It is as simple in material as it is in shape. The metal will absorb the flow of time. It starts black, but will turn a bright orange until settling into a burnt orange. As the surrounding Odo mountain passes through each season, the building too will always evolve.

© Jun-Hwan Yoon
