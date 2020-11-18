Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Renovation of Beijing Long March Space / Studio HVN

Renovation of Beijing Long March Space / Studio HVN

© Hongyue Wang© Hongyue Wang© Hongyue Wang© Hongyue Wang+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery, Renovation
Beijing, China
  • Architect In Charge:Henny van Nistelrooy
  • Design Team:Xiran Chai, Guangfei Liu, Qi Xi, Yue Yu, Xingyuan Wang
  • Client:Long March Space
  • Construction:Beijing Jingyuda Architectural Decoration Group Co., LTD
  • Lighting Design:Hengguang Color Rendering Technology (Beijing) Co., LTD
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
© Hongyue Wang
Text description provided by the architects. Long March Space founded by Lu Jie in the 798 Art District of Beijing in 2002, a total area of about 2500 square meters. Long March Space plays a vital role in pursuing new avenues of production, discourse, and promotion of contemporary art in China. Over the decade the gallery tirelessly revolutionizes the ways in which art is perceived and presented, offering one of the most comprehensive resource platforms for the local arts community in China.

© Hongyue Wang
Plan
© Hongyue Wang
With the prosperity of cultural consumption demand, galleries are expanding their territory and gradually become more diversified, so comprehensive experience upgrading becomes a necessity. Friendly cooperation has been established through the first phase of revolutionary renovation in 2016 that lead by Studi HVN, in 2019 the second phase 1500 square meters renovation continues to be designed and executed by StudioHVN.

© Hongyue Wang
© Hongyue Wang
In the second phase renovation Studio HVN has carried out the same design concept as the 2016 first phase renovation while paying tribute to the historic building, also collaborate with the client to create a new art space exhibit experience. It changes the original single, and basic spatial form, and creates a variety of different spatial experiences such as open, private, courtyard, and museum.

© Hongyue Wang
Detail
© Hongyue Wang
This reaches an infinite extension within a limited space, and to simulates the exhibition presentation of artworks in different environments. Daylight has been introduced into every space, and in combination with a professional lighting system, this creates a perfect balance between natural and artificial light.

© Hongyue Wang
© Hongyue Wang
At the same time, HVN’s design team relying on the overall business operation mode of Long March as a commercial art institution provides visitors with more continuity and diversity while adapting to different types of sales, exhibitions, and activities.

© Yangchao Studio
