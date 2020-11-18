Renovation of Beijing Long March Space / Studio HVN

+ 24

Architect In Charge: Henny van Nistelrooy

Design Team: Xiran Chai, Guangfei Liu, Qi Xi, Yue Yu, Xingyuan Wang

Client: Long March Space

Construction: Beijing Jingyuda Architectural Decoration Group Co., LTD

Lighting Design: Hengguang Color Rendering Technology (Beijing) Co., LTD

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Long March Space founded by Lu Jie in the 798 Art District of Beijing in 2002, a total area of about 2500 square meters. Long March Space plays a vital role in pursuing new avenues of production, discourse, and promotion of contemporary art in China. Over the decade the gallery tirelessly revolutionizes the ways in which art is perceived and presented, offering one of the most comprehensive resource platforms for the local arts community in China.

With the prosperity of cultural consumption demand, galleries are expanding their territory and gradually become more diversified, so comprehensive experience upgrading becomes a necessity. Friendly cooperation has been established through the first phase of revolutionary renovation in 2016 that lead by Studi HVN, in 2019 the second phase 1500 square meters renovation continues to be designed and executed by StudioHVN.

In the second phase renovation Studio HVN has carried out the same design concept as the 2016 first phase renovation while paying tribute to the historic building, also collaborate with the client to create a new art space exhibit experience. It changes the original single, and basic spatial form, and creates a variety of different spatial experiences such as open, private, courtyard, and museum.

This reaches an infinite extension within a limited space, and to simulates the exhibition presentation of artworks in different environments. Daylight has been introduced into every space, and in combination with a professional lighting system, this creates a perfect balance between natural and artificial light.

At the same time, HVN’s design team relying on the overall business operation mode of Long March as a commercial art institution provides visitors with more continuity and diversity while adapting to different types of sales, exhibitions, and activities.