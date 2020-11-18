Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture Competitions
  3. Call for Entries: Transform a Church in Ruins into a Concert Hall

Call for Entries: Transform a Church in Ruins into a Concert Hall

Save this article
Call for Entries: Transform a Church in Ruins into a Concert Hall

The third edition of the architecture competition Re-use Italy promotes the repurpose of a forgotten church in southern Italy, in Grottole, in the province of Matera. Facing the issue of the abandonment of small towns in Italy, the contest in partnership with, ArchDaily, KooZA/rch, Graphisoft, Wonder Grottole, with the official support of the Municipality of Grottole (Matera), Ministero per i beni e le attività culturali e per il turismo, FAI Basilicata, Matera Art Film Festiva, ANCI Basilicata, Associazione Borghi Autentici d’Italia, Ordine degli Architetti P.P.C. della provincia di Matera, seeks to reuse the “Fallen-church” and transform the ruin into a Concert Hall.

Courtesy of Re-use ItalyCourtesy of Re-use ItalyCourtesy of Re-use ItalyCourtesy of Re-use Italy+ 10

Chiesa Diruta is a catholic church built in Grottole (MT) in the 15th century, in order to host the local community of clergymen and to become one the most important churches of the bishopric. It suffered a lot of damages due to earthquakes, fires, and building issues so it was soon abandoned.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Re-use Italy
Courtesy of Re-use Italy

The competition, open to architects, engineers, and students, asks the participants to transform the ruin into a Concert Hall. The deadline is March 12th. It’s requested one A1 sheet (59cmx84cm). The total prizes are 4000 Euro. The submitted projects will be displayed at an exhibition in April 2021 in Grottole, and the winners, in addition to receiving a prize, will be invited to explain their projects to the citizenry.

The international Jury members are:

Is it possible to bring back to life one of the most important religious buildings of Southern Italy? The answer to this question is in the hands of the architects, the engineers, and the students who will participate in this competition.

Find more information to download on Re-use Italy's website.

  • Title

    Call for Entries: Transform a Church in Ruins into a Concert Hall

  • Type

    Competition Announcement (Ideas)

  • Organizers

    Re-use Italy

  • Registration Deadline

    March 12, 2021 11:59 AM

  • Submission Deadline

    March 12, 2021 11:59 AM

Image gallery

See allShow less

#Tags

Architecture CompetitionsIdeas

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Call for Entries: Transform a Church in Ruins into a Concert Hall" 18 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951574/call-for-entries-transform-a-church-in-ruins-into-a-concert-hall> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream