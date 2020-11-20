Bamboo Lodge / QAD

+ 31

Architect In Charge: Yongquan Yang

Interior Decoration: Yinxian Li

City: Yibin

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Yibin is one of the earliest and oldest cities on the upper reaches of the Yangtze River and was called "Bo, "Rongzhou" and "Xuzhou", which is well-known as Southwest Half Wall Ancient Rong State. "Source" is the root of all things. Similarly, the root of No.10 Bamboo Lodge is bamboo, which is the beginning. My design philosophy is natural, rustic, environmentally friendly, so I will try not to destroy nature but to respect nature, which's why I like natural materials. I still hold the belief of One thought, one space, one world.

"I want to build a" skin "to express the concept of space, but the decoration connected with the brain consciousness is to differ the specific parts of each space, such as floors, walls and ceilings and often the corresponding material inertia will be chosen with the purpose of making every part clean and tidy to show that this is the result of thinking. However, this type of decoration is to cover up the "dead" core, which, on the contrary, makes it rigid and unnatural. Therefore, I want to free myself from this and rebuild skin, just as the one people or animals or plants, which I think is natural, open, and soft.

I process bamboo into sheets, strips, and plates, after that, the bamboo is cooked at high temperature and soaked in lime water, then, it should be dried in the shade naturally to achieve the effect of insect prevention, antiseptic, and mildew proof. Besides, considering the flame retardant treatment, I will try not to use paint to achieve the effect of environmental protection.

I plan to express space only through the different textures of bamboo. The interior of the room is made of bamboo strips, and bamboo skins, like building blocks, bamboo weaving is arched, forming the unique skin of each space. The top of the corridor is constructed with original bamboo, which is like shuttling through the time tunnel of a bamboo forest. Bamboo weaving modeling of hall stairs and the shadow of bamboo cast on the wall with the help of light forming a picture like the sunlight through the bamboo leaves in the bamboo forest.

The whole design seems to be a bamboo product design, which is certainly a new way of using bamboo. I hope to find a new exit for bamboo, a kind of natural, environmentally-friendly and renewable material, by this means.

The design of this Bamboo Lodge is very modern, but behind it, what I want to convey is my understanding and adherence to Chinese traditional culture. In a word, we should respect history and return to nature.