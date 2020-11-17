HOS House / MONOSTUDIO

+ 15

Mixed Use Architecture, Houses, Store • Kecamatan Sukodono, Indonesia Architects: MONOSTUDIO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 85 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Infigura

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project AutoDesk Toto AER , Adobe , Alexindo , Infinity Granite Tiles , Seven , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Architect In Charge: Carolus Bagas

Design Team: Dominica Giovanna

Clients: Mr. Agung, Mrs. Titik

Engineering: MONOSTUDIO

Landscape: MONOSTUDIO

Consultants: MONOSTUDIO

City: Kecamatan Sukodono

Country: Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. HOS Project ( House as a Store ) is a renovation project located in Masangan, Sidoarjo. From the first time, it’s a small landed house with a small space for occupant. So the client hired monostudio to redesign the house as full as can be.

The first step is maintain the main structure from the house, only change the little detail like door and window. Main request from the client is to add some space in front of the house for a store. A space or a room so people can buy and enter the front building without enter or see the main building. So the architect add a single mass in front of the house with a transparent glass and some open window. To renew the building, monostudio use an ACP material as a secondary skin to reduce the sunlight and make the house look bigger. The ACP signifies a sense of transparent in the building and the modern urban area. The canopy have been designed with transparent material as a roof and protection from the sunlight. The simple and clean interplay of the façade creates a sense of mystery about how inside spaces might link to one another.

Built for a client who wanted a dwelling with a variety of functions, MONOHOUSE landed house design answer questions of accommodation upon a relatively compact site. In addition to bedroom, kitchen, bathroom spaces, the house also contain a big living room, an enough open space, and store space inside house in small site.

A semi - outdoor porch become the intermediary space between the two main buildings. The porch also serves as an extended space for the inside rooms. This provided a solutions to the homeowner’s need for an expansive area in which to welcome a buyer for his store. Another factor that affected the form and layout of the building’s masses was the owner’s desire for a tall look alike house. This prompted the architect to find a solution for overcoming structure issues. This came in the form of a massive transparent façade.