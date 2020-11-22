Submit a Project Advertise
World
Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2020 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Italy
  5. Renovation in the Historical City Centre of Rome / Davide Marchetti Architetto

Renovation in the Historical City Centre of Rome / Davide Marchetti Architetto

Save this project
Renovation in the Historical City Centre of Rome / Davide Marchetti Architetto

© Matteo Rossi© Matteo Rossi© Matteo Rossi© Matteo Rossi+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Renovation
Rome, Italy
  • Architects: Davide Marchetti Architetto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Matteo Rossi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Viabizzuno, Artigiana Arredamenti, Cooper Colours, IT'S STONE, Luca Mezzini pavimenti, OTTONERIA D'ARTE TOZZI, Robert McNeel & Associates, Zazzeri
Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

Text description provided by the architects. The apartment is located in the historic center of Rome, in the Rione Regola, a few steps from Palazzo Farnese and Piazza Navona. With an area of ​​about 120 square meters, the space showed a character that was no longer original due to the numerous internal wall layout alterations done in the last 150 years. The project then focused on the restoration and refurbishment of the apartment that was previously used as an office, now to be transformed into a private residence.

Save this picture!
Plan new 01
Plan new 01
Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

The first need was to readjust the irregular and uneven spaces, unsuitable for the intended future use, following the requests done by the owner to restore the ancient planimetric layout but at the same time give a contemporary look to the location. All this has been achieved through meticulous research and rediscovery of the signs of time, such as the ceilings and wall decorations from the XVIII-XIX century, and through the insertion of architectural and furnishing elements to create a new dialogue with the past.

Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi
Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

We then tried to maximize the orientation towards the natural light sources by creating a space as open as possible and directed towards the large window openings. The artificial lighting project was also designed to enhance the revealed history of the building and the family works of art that the owner wanted to exhibit again.

Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

As for the materials, we decided to look at the Roman tradition (the travertine walls) and to restore the historical heritage of the place (the Venetian floor, the Roman marmorino), but using an innovative and unconventional aesthetic language, which enhances the combination with the modern, with particular attention to detail.

Save this picture!
© Matteo Rossi
© Matteo Rossi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Rome, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Davide Marchetti Architetto
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Renovation in the Historical City Centre of Rome / Davide Marchetti Architetto" 22 Nov 2020. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/951305/renovation-in-the-historical-city-centre-of-rome-davide-marchetti-architetto> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream